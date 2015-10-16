Music from the Western Reserve presents "Jazz After Dark," featuring Jack Schantz & Friends

Jazz After Dark: Jack Schantz and Friends

Sunday, October 18 at 5:00 p.m.

Christ Church, Episcopal, 21 Aurora Street, Hudson

Live music comes in all shapes and sizes. A vaulted concert hall that echoes with the masters of centuries past. A salon recital as intimate as a love affair. A dim, smoke-filled club tucked beneath the streets of Paris. Take the best parts of all three and what you have is an evening with Jack Schantz and Friends. Jack Schantz, trumpet, was a featured soloist with the Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, and Glenn Miller Orchestras and served as musical director of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra. Joining Schantz on stage will be a virtual who’s who of Northeast Ohio’s premier jazz stars.

JACK SCHANTZ, coordinator of the Jazz Studies Program at The University of Akron, Professor Jack Schantz is well known throughout the Northeast Ohio jazz scene and beyond. He has been the musical director of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra since 1993 and has led the Bop Stop Jazz Unit, an ensemble dedicated to presenting new works by its members.

During the 1980s Schantz toured the United States and Japan as featured jazz trumpet soloist with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, Glenn Miller Orchestra, Artie Shaw Orchestra, and Woody Herman’s Thundering Herd. He has worked with dozens of jazz artists, including Wynton Marsalis, Tom Harrell, Arturo Sandoval, Jiggs Whigham, Maria Schneider, Bill Holman, Slide Hampton, Billy Byers, Dominick Farinacci, Joe Augustine, and many more.

In addition to his jazz activities, Schantz performs as a member of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra and the Blossom Festival Band.