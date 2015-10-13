Parma Symphony Orchestra: Dr. Randolph P. Laycock

The Parma Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert on Sunday, October 18, 2015 at 3:00 PM at Valley Forge High School Auditorium located at 9999 Independence Boulevard in Parma Heights.

Music Director Dr. Randolph P. Laycock will feature Rachel Brandwein, Harp and Judy Naujoks Moore performing: Mozart’s Flute and Harp Concerto in C, K 299. Also: Festival Overture by Dudley Buck, and Grieg’s Symphonic Dances Op 64.



The orchestra, in its 47th season consists of 75 members of all walks of life from all over the entire Greater Cleveland area. They meet weekly for rehearsals and present at least four concerts annually.

General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Family passes of $20 are available for families of up to 2 adults and their children. All tickets are available at the door beginning at 2:30 PM.

The Parma Symphony Orchestra is a self-supporting community orchestra in cooperation with the Parma City Schools. For more information can be found on Facebook, web-site www.parmasymphony.org or calling Business Manager Joe Germana 440-882-2012.