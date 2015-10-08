Tuesday Musical Association presentes Dane Johansen & Victor Stanislavsky

FUZE! Dane Johansen, cello, Victor Stanislavsky, piano

Friday, October 9 at 7:00 PM

Steinway Piano Gallery

Poised to be winners, Dane and Victor are preparing for the famous Naumburg Competition. For Fuze, they will perform Sonata for Cello and Piano by Claude Debussy, Five Pieces in Folk Style by Robert Schumann, and Sonata for Cello and Piano by Elliott Carter. Purchase your tickets for this concert at the bottom of this page, or at the door - as long as seats are available.

Light refreshments included.

Steinway Piano Gallery Cleveland is located at 334 E. Hines Hill Rd., Boston Heights, OH.