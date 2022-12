The two greatest viol virtuosos of their day, Marin Marais and Antoine Forqueray, had such different musical personalities as to be characterized as "The Angel & the Devil." This program fixes its focus on two of Les Delices' favorite viol players, Emily Walhout & Josh Lee, with works by Couperin, Marais, and more.

First Fridays program:

François Couperin: La Sultanne

Antoine Forqueray: Pièces de viole

Marin Marais: Les Folies d’espagne

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Sonate