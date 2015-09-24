Rick Fortney is the Artistic Director of TrueNorth Cultural Arts and Korey Stearns plays the father in their latest production. They stopped by to chat with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.

Beginning Friday, September 25th, 2015, TrueNorth Cultural Arts presents Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical. The show runs from September 25th through October 4th, 2015. Show times are Fridays & Saturdays at 7:00pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. TrueNorth Cultural Arts is located at 4530 Colorado Avenue in Sheffield Village.

Under the direction of Anne Christ; the play, based on the Caldecott-winning picture book by author Mo Willems, tells the story of a father and daughter’s trip to the laundromat. Their story proves life’s greatest adventures can happen anytime! When young Trixie accidentally loses her beloved Knuffle Bunny, retrieving the stuffed rabbit becomes priority number one even if slightly inept Dad doesn’t quite understand her cries of distress. With music, comedy and spectacle that will entertain kids and adults alike!

A FREE interactive program is presented at 1:30pm each Sunday before the 3:00 matinee performance of Knuffle Bunny. Theatre-based activities, a reading of the book and a scavenger hunt will prep audience goers for the show at 3pm. This pre-show program is aimed for ages 7 and up.

Tickets: $15 Adult, $10 Children (12 and under)

To purchase tickets online visit www.tncarts.org or call (440) 949-5200 x 221