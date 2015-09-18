Mignarda: Donna Stewart & Ron Andrico

MATER DOLOROSA

Sunday, September 20th, 2015 at 4:00 pm - Cleveland, OH

Immaculate Conception Church

4129 Superior Avenue in Cleveland

free-will offering; free, off-street parking

(216) 431-5900 for information

Mignarda, internationally-renowned duo for voice and lute, performs their first Cleveland concert of 2015; a special event to mark the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows. The program will span the seasons with Gregorian chant and polyphonic motets by Francisco Guerrero, Cristobal de Morales and others in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary, in arrangements for the rare, intimate and historically-appropriate combination of solo voice and lute, following the 16th century practice of adapting sacred polyphony for private devotions.

Ron & Donna first met at Immaculate Conception singing together in the schola cantorum for the Latin Mass, and they are delighted to present this evocative program on home ground, in the glorious acoustic that suits this music so well.

The program will feature music from Mignarda's 2010 CD recording, Harmonia Caelestis, as well as a generous offering of of Gregorian chant from Donna's critically acclaimed 2014 solo CD, Adoro Te, together with a selection of lute solo settings of motets and mass movements by Josquin Des Prez.

About Mignarda

Cleveland natives Donna Stewart & Ron Andrico, better known as Duo Mignarda, are well-known to Cleveland audiences and one of the few professional lute song duos in the US. Dedicated to music of the 16th century, Mignarda's engaging approach has set a new standard for interpretation, authenticity and musicianship, offering thoughtful programming illuminating the vibrant mingling of renaissance music and poetry.

Noted for awakening modern audiences to an appreciation for historical music, their work encompasses concertizing, teaching and recording, with ten critically-acclaimed CDs. Mignarda's publications include a series of 12 music editions, scholarly articles, reviews and the internationally-popular blog, Unquiet Thoughts. The couple met in a schola providing liturgical music for the Latin Tridentine Mass, and they continue their dedication to historical sacred and secular music. Based in forested upstate NY, Mignarda recently celebrated their 10th year as a duo.

The Lute Society (UK) has called their CD La Rota Fortuna "essential listening", and Au pres de vous their "lute disk of the year". Divine Amarillis, their recording of French music from the early 17th century, was awarded first place for Best Classical/Voice Album in the 2009 JPF awards. Their recordings have been featured on the internationally syndicated Millennium of Music, hosted by Robert Aubry Davis, and all are included among CD Baby's top 40 best-selling classical CDs. Mignarda was featured in a one-hour live concert produced by Binghamton, NY PBS affiliate WSKG TV, which has been rebroadcast frequently and is available from PBS.org on DVD.