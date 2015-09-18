Ensemble Theatre opens its 36th season with "Death of a Salesman": Celeste Cosentino, Artistic Director

Ensemble Theatre opens its 36th MainStage Season with Arthur Miller's Pultizer Prize winning Death of a Salesman.

Friday, September 18 through Sunday, October 11

Ensemble's MainStage Theatre.

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

The story revolves around the last days of Willy Loman, a failing salesman, who cannot understand how he failed to win success and happiness. Through a series of tragic soul-searching revelations about the life he has lived with his wife, his sons, and his business associates, we discover how his quest for the "American Dream" kept him blind to the people who truly loved him. A thrilling work of deep and revealing beauty that remains one of the most profound classic dramas of the American theatre.

Celebrating Arthur Miller's Centennial Year with this iconic American Classic Play!

"There is a certain immortality involved int he theatre, not created by monuments or books, but though the knowledge the actor keeps to his dying day that on a certain afternoon, in an empty and dusty theatre, he cast a shadow of a being that was not himself but the distillation of all he had ever observed; all the unsignable heart-song the ordinary man may feel but never utter he gave voice to. And by that he somehow joins the ages." -Arthur Miller

CAST

Greg White as Willy Loman

Mary Alice Beck as Linda Loman

Keith E. Stevens* as Biff Loman

Johnathon L. Jackson as Harold (Hap) Loman

Joseph Milan as Charley

James Rankin as Bernard

Stephen Hood as Uncle Ben

August Scarpelli as Howard Wagner

Faith Whitacre as Miss Francis

Kayla Davis as Jenny

Emily Gray as Miss Forsythe

Kayla McDonald as Letta

Whit Lowell as Stanley

*(Member of Actors' Equity Association)

Greg White- Winner of Best Actor- Cleveland Jewish News & Cleveland Scene Magazine 2015.

Tickets $12-$24.

Purchase tickets by phone: 216-321-2930

Email: tickets@ensemble-theatre.org

Online: www.ensembletheatrecle.org

