World premiere of Ken Ludwig's "A Comedy of Tenors" at Cleveland Play House - Rob McClure

Cleveland Play House Launches Centennial Season with the World Premiere of Ken Ludwig’s A Comedy of Tenors

Sept. 5 – Oct. 3 in the Allen Theatre

CLEVELAND, OH (August 19, 2015) CPH’s historic 100 th Season will open on an operatic note, with the world premiere of Ken Ludwig’s A Comedy of Tenors. Ludwig, one of theatres most accomplished comedic playwrights, has struck gold once again with this comedic tour de force, and has chosen the Tony Award®-winning Cleveland Play House as the production’s launching pad. Featuring some of Ludwig’s most beloved characters from his critically acclaimed and Tony Award-winning smash hit, Lend Me a Tenor, this laugh-out-loud farce will have audiences in stitches from beginning to end. Directed by Stephen Wadsworth, one of America’s most influential directors, with costume design by six time Tony Award-winning designer William Ivey Long, and co-produced with McCarter Theatre Center, Ken Ludwig’s A Comedy of Tenors makes its world premiere in Cleveland Sept. 5 – Oct. 3 in the Allen Theatre. CPH’s generous sponsors include Centennial Season Sponsor KeyBank, Centennial Outreach Sponsor Dominion , and show sponsors Bank of America and Ambiance, The Store for Lovers.

“We start our centennial season with the world premiere of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors, a fast-paced, hilarious, joyous, triumphant and heartwarming play that celebrates love, family and the power of performance.” Cleveland Play House Artistic Director Laura Kepley continues: “As a community this fall we will get to laugh together as we are reminded how silly, sweet, ridiculous and beautiful life can be. We are thrilled to welcome back Ken Ludwig and Rob McClure and to birth this new play which will have a long life in the American theatre.”

About the Play

Amidst the glitz and glamour of 1930’s Paris, producer - and former mayor of Cleveland - Henry Saunders is attempting to stage the concert of the century with three of the world’s greatest opera sensations on the bill. Straightaway, Saunders hits a snag when Italian superstar and notorious male diva, Tito Merelli, threatens to quit the show after finding his wife, the hot-blooded Maria, in the arms of another man. But as in any good comedy, things aren’t always what they seem. Reluctantly thrust into the action, Saunders’ ex-assistant Max tries to navigate the situation as Tito and Maria’s passionate and fiery relationship begins to cause chaos on an operatic level. As opening night draws near, flaring tempers, mistaken identities, and bedroom hijinks bring new meaning to the phrase “the show must go on.”

It’s no wonder Ludwig has chosen to bring back several characters from his Tony Award-winning production of Lend Me a Tenor. Lend Me a Tenor introduced audiences to some of the most hilarious and over the top characters on the stage, leading to rave reviews from critics everywhere. Frank Rich of the New York Times called the show "One of the two great farces by a living writer," and The Washington Post dubbed it "One of the classic comedies of the 20th century.” Like its predecessor, Ken Ludwig’s A Comedy of Tenors will have audiences falling in love with these madcap characters. Utilizing remarkable physical humor, fast-paced dialogue, and a rousing curtain call consisting of a recap of the play performed at warp speed, Ludwig is sure to have another triumph on his hands.

ROB MCCLURE (Max) has worked regionally across the country including the world premiere of Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot here at Cleveland Play House. He received Tony, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won the Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in the title role in Chaplin: The Musical. Other Broadway: Jason Robert Brown’s Honeymoon In Vegas, I'm Not Rappaport opposite Judd Hirsch and Ben Vereen, and Avenue Q. Rob charmed audiences at Encores! in Where’s Charley? and Irma La Douce. He is a two-time Barrymore Award winner for Best Actor, having collaborated with the Arden, Walnut Street, and many more. Rob won Best Actor at The Williamsburg Independent Film Festival and The Queen’s World Film Festival for the short film Recursion, directed by Sam Buntrock. He made his television debut guest starring on Person of Interest. Love to his family and wife Maggie Lakis.

Ticket Information

Ken Ludwig’s A Comedy of Tenors will take place in the Allen Theatre from September 5 – October 3. Tickets start at $20 for any performance. To order single tickets please call 216-241-6000 or visit clevelandplayhouse.com. Groups of 10+ save up to 40% off single ticket prices; call 216-400-7027.