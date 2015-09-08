© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Cleveland Orchestra plays John Williams: conductor Richard Kaufman

Published September 8, 2015 at 3:29 PM EDT

The Cleveland Orchestra presents the music of John Williams at Blossom Music Center

Saturday, September 5 at 8:00 p.m. 
Sunday, September 6 at 8:00 p.m.
Blossom Music Center

The Cleveland Orchestra
Richard Kaufmann, conductor

A blockbuster tribute to Hollywood’s most legendary composer.   He needs no introduction — John Williams’s film scores are instantly recognizable, and beloved across the world.  Join The Cleveland Orchestra this Labor Day Weekend as we perform music from his movie classics, including  Star WarsIndiana JonesE.T.Harry Potter, SupermanJawsJurassic ParkSchindler's List, and many more!

 

 

