The Cleveland Orchestra plays John Williams: conductor Richard Kaufman

The Cleveland Orchestra presents the music of John Williams at Blossom Music Center

Saturday, September 5 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 6 at 8:00 p.m.

Blossom Music Center

The Cleveland Orchestra

Richard Kaufmann, conductor

A blockbuster tribute to Hollywood’s most legendary composer. He needs no introduction — John Williams’s film scores are instantly recognizable, and beloved across the world. Join The Cleveland Orchestra this Labor Day Weekend as we perform music from his movie classics, including Star Wars, Indiana Jones, E.T., Harry Potter, Superman, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, and many more!