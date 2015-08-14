© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom: Tchaikovksy's Violin Concerto

Published August 14, 2015 at 9:45 PM EDT

James Feddeck, former Assistant Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra, returns this weekend to conduct them at Blossom. He spoke with Jacqueline Gerber about the program.

The Cleveland Orchestra
James Feddeck, conductor
Simone Lamsma, violin 

Saturday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m.
Blossom Music Center

Program
Weber - Overture to Euryanthe
Tchaikovsky - Violin Concerto
Sibelius - Symphony No. 5

Dazzling, breathtaking, and devilishly difficult.  Perhaps the favorite violin concerto of all time — and certainly the most virtuosic — Tchaikovsky’s music is infused with rich, passionate melodies.  The evening concludes with the epic music of Sibelius's great Fifth Symphony, mirroring the imponderable questions of a lifetime, and sounding out a resolutely positive affirmation.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV