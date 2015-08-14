The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom: Tchaikovksy's Violin Concerto
James Feddeck, former Assistant Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra, returns this weekend to conduct them at Blossom. He spoke with Jacqueline Gerber about the program.
The Cleveland Orchestra
James Feddeck, conductor
Simone Lamsma, violin
Saturday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m.
Blossom Music Center
Program
Weber - Overture to Euryanthe
Tchaikovsky - Violin Concerto
Sibelius - Symphony No. 5
Dazzling, breathtaking, and devilishly difficult. Perhaps the favorite violin concerto of all time — and certainly the most virtuosic — Tchaikovsky’s music is infused with rich, passionate melodies. The evening concludes with the epic music of Sibelius's great Fifth Symphony, mirroring the imponderable questions of a lifetime, and sounding out a resolutely positive affirmation.