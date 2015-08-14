The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom: Tchaikovksy's Violin Concerto

James Feddeck, former Assistant Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra, returns this weekend to conduct them at Blossom. He spoke with Jacqueline Gerber about the program.

The Cleveland Orchestra

James Feddeck, conductor

Simone Lamsma, violin

Saturday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Blossom Music Center

Program

Weber - Overture to Euryanthe

Tchaikovsky - Violin Concerto

Sibelius - Symphony No. 5

Dazzling, breathtaking, and devilishly difficult. Perhaps the favorite violin concerto of all time — and certainly the most virtuosic — Tchaikovsky’s music is infused with rich, passionate melodies. The evening concludes with the epic music of Sibelius's great Fifth Symphony, mirroring the imponderable questions of a lifetime, and sounding out a resolutely positive affirmation.