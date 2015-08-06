Sending off Apollo's Fire on their European Tour

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published August 6, 2015 at 11:02 PM EDT
Photograph by Roger Mastroianni
Photograph by Roger Mastroianni

Apollo's Fire is about to head to Europe for three high-profile appearancesat festivals in the United Kingdom and Italy. Before they leave, they present two send-off concerts in Northeast Ohio, allowing Cleveland audiences to hear their tour repertoire. Artistic Director Jeannette Sorrell sat down with WCLV's Mark Satola to preview the program.

A Feast of J.S. Bach, C.P.E. Bach, & Vivaldi
Tuesday, August 11, 7:30pm - Bath Church, Bath
Wednesday, August 12, 7:30pm - Kulas Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

The baroque event of the summer! Apollo’s Fire and Jeannette Sorrell unveil the repertoire for their appearances at the world-class festivals of the BBC Proms (London), Aldeburgh (UK), and Tuscany. Repertoire (slightly different each night) includes Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos no. 3 & 5, C.P.E. Bach’s fiery Symphony in B minor, and Telemann’s humorous Don Quixote Suite.
The young European violinist Alina Ibragimova has won the hearts of European audiences thanks to her “intensity and commitment that makes her an utterly compelling musician” (THE GUARDIAN). She performs Vivaldi’s restless “L’inquietudine” violin concerto and Bach’s sparkling E Major Violin Concerto.
 

