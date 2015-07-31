The Cleveland Orchestra and Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra Side-by-Side
Saturday night at Blossom Music Center, members of the Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra will get the chance of a lifetime: playing Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra side-by-side with The Cleveland Orchestra. Before that, each ensemble will play two pieces on its own. Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead the evening, and he previewed the show with Jacqueline Gerber.
BARBER & BARTÓK
Saturday, August 1, 7:00 p.m.
Blossom Music Center
The Cleveland Orchestra
Brett Mitchell, conductor
James Ehnes, violin
with the Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra
Program
beginning at 7 p.m. with the Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra:
STRAVINSKY - Danses concertantes
PROKOFIEV - Classical Symphony
beginning at 8 p.m. with The Cleveland Orchestra:
DVOŘÁK - The Noon Witch
BARBER - Violin Concerto
and then with both ensembles playing side-by-side:
BARTÓK - Concerto for Orchestra