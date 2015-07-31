The Cleveland Orchestra and Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra Side-by-Side

Saturday night at Blossom Music Center, members of the Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra will get the chance of a lifetime: playing Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra side-by-side with The Cleveland Orchestra. Before that, each ensemble will play two pieces on its own. Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead the evening, and he previewed the show with Jacqueline Gerber.

BARBER & BARTÓK

Saturday, August 1, 7:00 p.m.

Blossom Music Center

The Cleveland Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

James Ehnes, violin

with the Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra

Program

beginning at 7 p.m. with the Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra:

STRAVINSKY - Danses concertantes

PROKOFIEV - Classical Symphony

beginning at 8 p.m. with The Cleveland Orchestra:

DVOŘÁK - The Noon Witch

BARBER - Violin Concerto

and then with both ensembles playing side-by-side:

BARTÓK - Concerto for Orchestra



