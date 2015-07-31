The Cleveland Orchestra and Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra Side-by-Side

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published July 31, 2015 at 11:23 PM EDT
Photograph by Roger Mastroianni

Saturday night at Blossom Music Center, members of the Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra will get the chance of a lifetime: playing Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra side-by-side with The Cleveland Orchestra. Before that, each ensemble will play two pieces on its own. Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead the evening, and he previewed the show with Jacqueline Gerber. 

BARBER & BARTÓK
Saturday, August 1, 7:00 p.m.
Blossom Music Center
The Cleveland Orchestra
Brett Mitchell, conductor
James Ehnes, violin
with the Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra

Program
beginning at 7 p.m. with the Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra:
STRAVINSKY - Danses concertantes
PROKOFIEV - Classical Symphony

beginning at 8 p.m. with The Cleveland Orchestra:
DVOŘÁK - The Noon Witch
BARBER - Violin Concerto

and then with both ensembles playing side-by-side:
BARTÓK - Concerto for Orchestra
       
 

