Jacqueline Gerber, WCLV’s Queen of the Morn, will be at Blossom this Sunday evening for The Cleveland Orchestra’s “Broadway Divas” concert. We hope you’ll stop by the WCLV table to say hello, and enter the Broadway Diva Trivia contest for a basket of goodies any Diva would love!

If you can’t make the concert, enter the contest by completing the trivia questions below.

Deadline for entry is midnight August 2, 2015.

Create your own user feedback survey