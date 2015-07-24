BlueWater Chamber Orchestra presents The Oblivion Project

Derek Snyder and Miguel Angelo of the Oblivion Project spoke with WCLV host Jaqueline Gerber about their performance this weekend, presented by the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra.

Saturday, July 25

3:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Kyle Field on the campus of Saint Ignatius High School

As a free gift to the people of Cleveland, the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra presents local Spanish-American dance groups and music students from Julia de Burgos Cultural Center, Arrupe and The Music Settlement, among others, in alternating afternoon performances from 3-6:30 pm. The day will be capped by a 7 PM BlueWater concert featuring guest soloist The Oblivion Project, a tango band dedicated to the nuovo tango music of Astor Piazzolla. Artistic Director Carlton R. Woods conducts. The project is being coordinated with West Side Catholic Center’s annual “Sips and Swigs” event. Local food vendors will add to the culinary festivity with food available for purchase at trucks set up along West 30th Street. Concertgoers will also be invited to participate in WSCC's fundraiser through purchase of a mini-ticket for a small sampling from NE Ohio breweries.

Note: The latter will only occur in the area cordoned off for the WSCC event.