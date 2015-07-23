The Music Settlement presents Music Safari Camp

Megan Constantine, Ph.D., Chair, Center for Music and Robyn Lanier, head of the Music Safari Camp, visited WCLV to talk with Mark Satola about an exciting activity taking place at The Music Settlement this summer.

Music Safari Camp

July 27-31

9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Ages 6-9

Have you ever thought about signing your child up for music lessons but weren't sure where to begin? Then this camp is for you! During this week of musical exploration, your child will be introduced to several families of instruments including strings, winds, brass, and keyboard. All students will receive hands on experience with each of the instruments. This introductory camp is a great opportunity to discover which instruments interest your child most before investing in private instruction. Previous musical experience is not necessary.

The Music Settlement voted "Best Music Instruction" by readers of Circle East Magazine

CLEVELAND – July 21 – Circle East magazine readers have crowned The Music Settlement as “Best of the East” for music instruction.

“With music classes for students aged birth through retirement, The Music Settlement is a community school where creative expression belongs to everyone,” said TMS President Charles D. Lawrence. “We are thrilled to be recognized for our instructional excellence by the wise readers of Circle East.”

The Music Settlement is currently enrolling students for private lessons, group classes, and workshops. Sort all offerings by age and enroll on your desktop or mobile at http://www.TheMusicSettlement.org/all .

Recent additions to the schedule include group instruction classes for beginning youth and adult students, plus a new orchestra for advanced adult musicians.

The Music Settlement awards generous financial aid to those who qualify and recently instituted a multiple-registration discount for a person or family enrolling in more than one class per session. Students interested in private lessons are encouraged to call 216-421-5806 ext. 101 and ask for a free trial lesson in their favored instrument, with options from saxophone to harp and bassoon to voice.

Award-Winning Year

In October 2014, The Music Settlement was Cleveland’s first independent early childhood education program to receive the top Five-Star Award from Step Up To Quality, State of Ohio for its Preschool, Day School, and Kindergarten. BOP STOP at The Music Settlement, the nightclub donated to TMS, has won Fox 8 Buzz List “Best Night Spot” and Scene Magazine’s Best of Cleveland “Best Jazz Club” awards since its grand opening last July.

The Music Settlement’s preschool will celebrate its 60th anniversary in October and its Center for Music Therapy will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2016.

About The Music Settlement

Founded in 1912 by Almeda Adams as The Cleveland Music School Settlement, The Music Settlement is one of the nation's oldest community schools of music. Providing early childhood education since the 1950s and music therapy since the 1960s, The Music Settlement remains on the forefront of music-based initiatives that advance human potential. With programs for students from birth to retirement and beyond, The Music Settlement is pleased to be inspiring a second century of generations of music. It is online at www.TheMusicSettlement.org and facebook.com/TheMusicSettlement.