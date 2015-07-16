Credo Chamber Music presents all six Brandenburg Concertos

Peter Slowik, Artistic Director of Credo, spoke with Jacqueline Gerber about the remaining concerts of Credo Chamber Music. Student Chamber Music “Marathon” Concert

Friday, July 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Warner Concert Hall, Oberlin Credo Festival Finale Concert

Saturday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Warner Concert Hall, Oberlin Brandenburg Concerto Project

Sunday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Reinberger Chamber Hall

Severance Hall, Cleveland

The Brandenburg Concerti mark the pinnacle of Bach’s creative output – an inspiring fusion of German, Italian, and French Baroque styles. Credo Artistic Director Peter Slowik leads soloists from Juilliard, Oberlin, Indiana, Rice and the Cleveland Institute of Music.

About the Credo Oberlin Program

Who: All String and piano students ages 13-23 are invited to apply

What: Three weeks of intensive chamber music study and performance

When: June 28 – July 18, 2015

Where: Oberlin Conservatory of Music – Oberlin, OH

A limited number of Credo Oberlin students will be selected to stay for an additional week, to focus on the Bach Brandenburg Concertos. Rehearsals for the project will take place in Chicago, and performances will take place in Chicago’s Symphony Center and Cleveland’s Severance Hall.