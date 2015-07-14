Stars in the Classics presents Summer M.U.S.i.C. Cabarets

Stars in the Classics presents two Summer Cabaret Concerts. A lively parade of musical delights, sparkling performances, and charming surprises, in an intimate venue, where the audience enjoys drinks while being entertained. Zsolt Bognár appears in both concerts, and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber about what audiences can expect.

Friday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The program includes music by Brahms, Paganini, Villa-Lobos, and more.

Featuring Filip Lazovski, Aniela Eddy, violins; Saray Toy, viola; James Jaffe, Ryan Louie, cellos; Henry Samuels, bass; Joshua Stauffer, guitar; Zsolt Bognar, John Simmons, piano; Stanislav Golovin, clarinet; Alex Liedtke, oboe.

Friday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The program includes music by Brahms, Mendelssohn, and tangos by various composers.

Featuring: Yun-Ting Lee, Jeffrey Zehngut, violins (The Cleveland Orchestra); Amber Dimoff, viola; Daniel Pereira, Ryan Louie, cellos; Stanislav Golovin, clarinet; Zsolt Bognar, piano; Jung Oh, voice

Both concerts take place at Orange Village Hall, 4600 Lander Road, Orange Village, OH 44022. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. There will be a reception to meet the artists, with food and beverage available.

For tickets, call 216-702-7047 or email stars@intheclassics.org.

Visit www.starsintheclassics.org for more information or to order tickets online.