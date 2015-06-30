© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

COYO China Tour Debrief: David Burnett and Serena Shapard

Published June 30, 2015 at 6:01 PM EDT

You heard David's voice and read Serena's blogs during the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra's recent tour of China. David (Tuba) and Serena (Principal Second Violin) were WCLV's field reporters, reporting back to us on their adventures. Having returned to the United States and recovered from jet lag, the two stopped by WCLV to update us in person. Concertmaster Jieming Tang, our third reporter, was unable to join them, as he is still in China visiting family and friends. 

