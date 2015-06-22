COYO Postcards from China: Day 7

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra is on tour in China, where they will perform concerts in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Ningbo. WCLV has signed up three orchestra members as "field reporters" to send back pictures, video, audio, and text of their experiences.

Day 7 update from David Burnett, Tuba

David speaks with Principal Bass Mitchell Reiner-Coffey prior to their 3rd concert, at the Shanghai Oriental Arts Center. He also shares pictures from some of their many adventures.



COYO's blue bus follows tour guide James on a tour of a Shanghai river walk.



Nearly every member of the wind and brass sections wore masks amidst the incredibly dense smog of Shanghai.



String Crossing: Concertmast Jieming Tang and Principal Cellist Henry Shapard haggle with a local Pepsi vendor. The two came away with a bounty of soft drinks.



Residents of Shanghai take great pride in the pearls harvested from the region. COYO was treated to a pearl harvesting demonstration and perused the local pearl gift shot. Some came away with small gifts for family back home.



Navigating the incredibly busy streets of Old Shanghai en route to the Yu Garden. No theft occurred, but students were warned of the notorious pickpockets in the area.



Clarinetist and dragon enthusiast (see Day 6 posting) Sammy Rao found time to admire the dragon wall found in the Yu Garden. In its day, this dragon was kept secret from the emperor and any imperial officials. Dragons were reserved exclusively for the emperor. Any deviation from that rule could result in imprisonment or execution. It's become quite clear what an important role animals and Feng Shui principles have on old Chinese culture.



Yu Garden. Thousands of ornamental fish fill the garden's pond.



Principal Horn Zoe Resmer considered a change of instrument after testing out a traditional Chinese flute.



Chaperone Mike Prokop enjoys some sort of fried chicken concoction. The orchestra was given free time to roam about the small market near Yu Garden.



This Chinese Colonel Sanders imposter was spotted two storefronts down from a KFC. The store even sticks with the three-letter mantra by carrying the name UFF.



These two senior citizens were screaming and yelling throughout their exchange. It appeared to be a mix of fruit haggling and neighborhood gossip.



Lunch was served on a floating restaurant on the old side of Shanghai. On the menu, the all too familiar white rice and lazy Susan meal.



Members of the orchestra were treated to this man taking a rest near his dead turtles.