The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra is on tour in China, where they will perform concerts in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Ningbo. WCLV has signed up three orchestra members as "field reporters" to send back pictures, video, audio, and text of their experiences.

Day 4 update from Jieming Tang, Concertmaster

Jieming interviews tuba player David Burnett right before COYO makes their China debut at the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing