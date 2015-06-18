Apollo's Fire - Jeannette Sorrell:

Apollo's Fire Gala Send-Off Concerts: Proms/European Tour

A Feast of J.S. Bach, C.P.E. Bach, & Vivaldi

The baroque event of the summer! Apollo’s Fire and Jeannette Sorrell unveil the repertoire for their appearances at the world-class festivals of the BBC Proms (London), Aldeburgh (UK), andTuscany. Repertoire (slightly different each night) includes Bach’sBrandenburg Concertos no. 3 & 5, C.P.E. Bach’s fiery Symphony in B minor, and Telemann’s humorous Don Quixote Suite.

The young European violinist Alina Ibragimova has won the hearts of European audiences thanks to her “intensity and commitment that makes her an utterly compelling musician” (THE GUARDIAN). She performs Vivaldi’s restless “L’inquietudine”violin concerto and Bach’s sparkling E Major Violin Concerto.



