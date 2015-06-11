Cain Park presents GODSPELL: Joanna May Hunkins, Co-Director

GODSPELL

2012 Broadway revised version

June 11-28, 2015 in the Alma Theater

Preview June 11. Opening June 12.

Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Book by John-Michael Tebelak

Music and New Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Conceived and Originally Directed by John-Michael Tebelak

Based on The Gospel According to St. Matthew

A masterful retelling of the original sensation, injected with contemporary references and dazzling new arrangements, GODSPELL was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden) and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, “Day By Day,” GODSPELL features a parade of beloved songs including “Prepare Ye The Way Of The Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All For The Best,” “All Good Gifts,” plus a new “Opening” and new additions “Tower of Babble” and “Beautiful City.” The Wall Street Journal heralded the 2012 Broadway revival of GODSPELL as a “family-friendly show that deserves to run forever.”

A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques, and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs ranging in style from pop to vaudeville is employed as the story of Jesus’s life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’s message of kindness, tolerance and love comes vibrantly to life.

