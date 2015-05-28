CityMusic Cleveland "Wishes and Dreams": chair Audra Zarlenga

CityMusic Cleveland presents Wishes and Dreams, A Homeless Children Project

May 28-29, 2015

Grammy and Tony Award winning singer Heather Headley

Avner Dorman conductor

Program: Dorman Spices, Perfumes, Toxins!

Songs performed by Heather Headley

CityMusic Cleveland presents a special Wishes and Dreams program highlighting the plight of the thousands of homeless children in Northeast Ohio and the millions of homeless children nationwide. Music is a universal language that brings unity, especially in the face of struggle and adversity. CityMusic along with Grammy and Tony Award Winner and R&B artist, Heather Headley, are partnering to engage in socially and musically meaningful ways to deepen our community's awareness of the issues surrounding youth homelessness and what can be done, by working together, to end this catastrophic dilemma.

Thursday, May 28, 8PM

Friday, May 29, 8PM

Location: Masonic Auditorium, 3615 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland 44115

Concert Tickets: $20-$40

Tickets: www.clevelandmasonicauditorium.com or call 216-881-6350

Information: www.citymusic.org