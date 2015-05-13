The Cleveland Orchestra: guest soloist Christian Tetzlaff, violin

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Christian Tetzlaff, violin

Thursday, May 14, 2015 7:30 PM

Friday, May 15, 2015 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 16, 2015 8:00 PM

Program

Paul Hindemith - Concert Music for Strings and Brass

Jörg Widmann - Violin Concerto

Antonín Dvořák - Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World")

Dvořák traveled to America in the 1890s, and this wild new country thrilled him. He admired the beauty of African American spirituals, and was fascinated by Native American traditions. When describing his New World Symphony, he said “I tried to write only in the spirit of those national American melodies,” but his Ninth is clearly an expression of both the Old World and the New. The concert also features Jörg Widmann's tantalizingly new Violin Concerto.

