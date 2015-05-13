© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

The Cleveland Orchestra: guest soloist Christian Tetzlaff, violin

Published May 13, 2015 at 8:14 PM EDT

The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Christian Tetzlaff, violin

Thursday, May 14, 2015 7:30 PM
Friday, May 15, 2015 7:00 PM
Saturday, May 16, 2015 8:00 PM

Program
Paul Hindemith - Concert Music for Strings and Brass
Jörg Widmann - Violin Concerto
Antonín Dvořák - Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World")

Dvořák traveled to America in the 1890s, and this wild new country thrilled him.  He admired the beauty of African American spirituals, and was fascinated by Native American traditions.  When describing his New World Symphony, he said “I tried to write only in the spirit of those national American melodies,” but his Ninth is clearly an expression of both the Old World and the New.  The concert also features Jörg Widmann's tantalizingly new Violin Concerto.
 

