The West Shore Chorale

John Drotleff, condcutor

Special Guests:

“Choral Scholars” from area high schools

Sunday, May 3, 2015 – 7:30 PM

Magnificat Center for the Performing Arts

20770 Hilliard Boulevard, Rocky River, OH

Program

Beethoven: Mass In C (Opus 86)

Bach: Cantata 11-Lobet Gott in seinen Reichen (excerpts)