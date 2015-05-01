The Cleveland Orchestra: Richard King and Jesse McCormick

All Haydn

The Cleveland Orchestra

Matthew Halls, conductor

Richard King, horn

Jesse McCormick, horn

Marc-André Hamelin, piano

Thursday, April 30, 2015 7:30 PM

Friday, May 01, 2015 11:00 AM

Saturday, May 02, 2015 8:00 PM

As the great master of the Classical era of music, Haydn’s influence can’t be overstated. He was a champion of Mozart, a teacher of Beethoven. An incredibly prolific composer, he virtually created the symphony as we know it today. This all-Haydn concert features acclaimed pianist Marc-André Hamelin, who “has established himself as the thinking man’s virtuoso, and virtuosity is his main hallmark. The exuberance with which he plunged into the classical repertory evoked something ebullient, delighted, and filled with breathtaking energy,” says theWashington Post. Cleveland Orchestra horn players Richard King and Jesse McCormick are featured in a brilliant concerto for two horns.

Program

HAYDN - Overture to L'isola disabitata

HAYDN - Concerto for Two Horns in E-flat major, Hob.VIId/6

HAYDN - Piano Concerto No. 11 in D major

HAYDN - Symphony No. 101 ("The Clock")

