TrueNorth Cultural Arts presents "Jesus Christ Superstar": Jessie Cope Miller and Anthony Trifiletti
Loosely based on the Gospels, Superstar tells the story of Jesus’ arrest, crucifixion and resurrection as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. With a score & lyrics by the incredible team of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, songs like “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and Jesus’s powerful plea to the Father “Gethsemane (I Only Want to Say)” have resonated with audiences for decades. Revived again and again for its outstanding music and timeless message, don’t miss out on this legendary piece of theatre.
Jesus Christ Superstar
Directed by Maryann Nagel
Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Lyrics by Tim Rice
February 27 - March 15, 2015
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
Sundays at 3:00 p.m.
TrueNorth Theatre
4530 Colorado Avenue
Sheffield Village, OH