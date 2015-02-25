© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music: Robert Mayerovitch, piano

Published February 25, 2015 at 7:44 PM EST
robert-mayerovitch.jpg
robert-mayerovitch.jpg

Pianistic Masterworks from Three Centuries
Digital Phenomena before the Computer
Robert Mayerovitch, piano

Sunday, March 1, 2015, 3:00 p.m.

Gamble Auditorium
Kulas Musical Arts Building
Baldwin-Wallace College
Berea, Ohio

Repertoire:
Sonata In E-flat Major, Hob. XVI/52
Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)
Allegro
Adagio
Finale: Presto

Sonata in G Minor, Op. 22
Robert Schumann (1810–1856)
So rasch wie möglich
Andantino (Getragen)
Scherzo: Sehr rasch und markiert
Rondo: Presto

Gaspard de la nuit
Maurice Ravel (1875–1937)
(3 Poèmes pour piano d’après Aloysius Bertrand)
Ondine
Le Gibet
Scarbo

