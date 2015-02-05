"Vertigo" at The Cleveland Orchestra - Brett Mitchell

Celebrity Series - Vertigo

Friday, February 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Severance Hall

The Cleveland Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Vertigo (1958), with its rich, seductive , and complex musical score is perhaps the greatest achievement of the legendary partnership between director Alfred Hitchcock and composer Bernard Herrmann. Police detective John "Scottie" Ferguson (James Stewart) is afflicted with vertigo during a rooftop chase in the film's opening scene, resulting in the death of a fellow officer. An old college chum hires Scottie as a private investigator to follow his wife, Madeleine (Kim Novak), who, he says, seems to be possessed by the spirit of a long-dead relative. Scottie becomes increasingly enamored of Madeleine, and observation turns to obsession, until deceitful truths are revealed with tragic consequences.

With the film projected on a large screen above the Severance Hall stage and the original film score performed live by The Cleveland Orchestra.

Note: This performance is sold out. Patrons can check with the Severance Hall Box Office closer to the concert as tickets may be turned in.