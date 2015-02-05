CPH's Five Guys Named Moe - actor Kevin McAllister

Five Guys Named Moe

January 23 - February 15, Allen Theatre

book by Clarke Peters

music and lyrics by Louis Jordan

directed by Robert O'Hara

co-produced with Arena Stage

Kevin McAllister (Nomax) is making his Cleveland Play House debut. Credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Violet, Ford’s Theatre; Cinderella, Olney Theatre Center; and Signature Theatre’s world premiere of Brother Russia. He received a Helen Hayes nomination for his portrayal of Newt Lee/Jim Conley in the Ford’s Theatre production ofParade. He has also performed regionally in Aida at ArtPark. Other notable credits include Sideshow and The Wild Party, Teatro 101; Ragtime and Rent, Toby’s Dinner Theatre; and the national tour of The Phantom Tollbooth at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He will be seen next in the world premiere of Freedom’s Song at Ford’s Theatre.