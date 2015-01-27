I Cellisti: Ida Mercer

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

i Cellisti! 2015
featuring the cellists of The Cleveland Orchestra
January 30, 2015 at 7:30 pm
Harkness Chapel
11200 Bellflower Road (in University Circle)

Featuring the cellists of The Cleveland Orchestra (TCO), this season’s cello ensemble extravaganza is Music by Cellist Composers. The program will include duos and quartets by Cervetto, Berteau, Boccherini, and Fitzenhagen, as well as solo works featuring Brian Thornton (section cellist), Richard Weiss (First Assistant Principal), and Mark Kosower (Principal). The entire cello section will perform an arrangement of Feierliches Stück from Richard Wagner’s opera, Lohengrin. For the grand finale, the TCO cellists will be joined by The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra cellists for a massed performance of the rarely-heard Hymnus, Julius Klengel’s 12-part composition.

