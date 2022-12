5th annual Winter Solstice Concerts

Sunday, December 21, at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Monday, December 22, at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Shafran Planetarium.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Almeda Trio:Robert Cassidy, piano; Cara Tweed, violin; Ida Mercer, cello

Ensemble-in-residence at The Music Settlement in Cleveland, Ohio