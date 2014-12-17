© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Quire Cleveland's Midnight Mass for Christmas - Ross Duffin

Published December 17, 2014 at 11:32 PM EST

Composed in the 1690s, its melodies are popular French carols, which Charpentier weaves throughout the different movements.The result is a delightfully tuneful celebration!
Quire Cleveland performs the mass with an outstanding ensemble of local baroque instrumentalists and frames it with a cappella arrangements of all of the carols, specially arranged by Artistic Director, Ross W. Duffin.

Friday, December 19, 2014, at 7:30 pm
Trinity Cathedral
2230 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH
Parking at Trinity Commons and CSU Prospect Garage

Saturday, December 20, 2014, at 7:30 pm
Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church
4423 Pearl Road
Old Brooklyn, Cleveland
Free parking

Sunday, December 21, 2014, at 4 pm
Historic St. Peter Church
Superior Avenue at East 17th Street
Downtown Cleveland
Free guarded parking

 

