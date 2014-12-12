Summit Touring Choir at St. Peter Parish - Frank Jacobs and Father Kropac

Summit Touring Choir

Directed by Arlene Jacobs

Saturday, December 13 at 7:00 PM

St. Peter Parish

East 17th and Superior

The Summit Choral Society's Touring Choir, under the direction of Mrs. Arlene Jacobs, has continued to serve as performance ambassadors for the Summit Choral Society. Touring Choir is known throughout the world for the quality and artistry they bring to their singing. In addition to performing in all concerts featuring the Summit Children's Choirs, the Touring Choir performs regularly with the Masterworks Chorale on Summit Choral Society subscription concerts, and internationally at destinations such as China, Italy, Germany, Austria, Malta and the Czech Republic. Members of the Touring Choir are remarkable vocalists with the ability to engage and captivate audiences of all ages and nationalities singing in multiple languages and styles.

In past years they have been involved in performances of such large scale works as J. S. Bach's Christmas Oratorio, Brahms' Liebeslieder Waltzes, Faure's Requiem, Mathias' Jonah, Mendelssohn's Elijah, Monteverdi's 1610 Vespers, Rutter's Requiem, and Verdi's Four Sacred Pieces. They have also been prominently featured in the Summit Choral Society's two major commissioned world premier works: Jerre Tanner's ‘Aumakua - Living Ancestors' (2001) and David Howard Pettit's 'An Ohio Symphony' (2003).

The Touring Choir has been invited to sing for many state, regional and national choral conventions over the past 15 years; has given full concerts on college campuses and in churches of many different denominations; has provided music for Martin Luther King Day Ceremonies; has provided music for the Akron Jewish Community's observance of Yom Hashoah; and has also appeared with the Masterworks Chorale during the City of Akron's 9/11 Commemoration Service in 2003 and in the Christmas Candlelight Concerts each December.