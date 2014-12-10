Cleveland Play House "A Christmas Story" - actor Jeff Talbott

Now through December 21 in the Allen Theatre at PlayhouseSquare

A Christmas Story is the witty and heart-warming production written by Philip Grecian and based on the motion picture written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark. The story takes place in the 1940s and follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker down the streets of Indiana on his quest for the ultimate Christmas gift. Incorporating some of the most memorable elements from the movie, including the exploding furnace, the frozen lamp post and the infamous leg lamp, it is no wonder it has become one of the most popular shows in Cleveland Play House history. With an incredible cast of both local and national actors under the direction of John McCluggage, this holiday treat is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Jeff Talbott (Ralph) is thrilled to be back at Cleveland Play House for the holidays. Broadway credits include Sly Fox and Fortune’s Fool. Off-Broadway credits include Such Good Friends and Home of the Brave. Recent regional credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Odd Couple, Race, Circle Mirror Transformation, Frost/Nixon and Doubt. He has previously worked at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Pioneer Theatre Company, Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Yale Repertory Theatre, Geva Theatre Center, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Missouri Repertory Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Syracuse Stage, among many others. Film and television credits include Julie & Julia, The Blacklist, Orange is the New Black, Unforgettable, Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos, all the Law & Orders, One Life to Live, and As the World Turns. His play, The Submission, won the Laurents/Hatcher Award and Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Award, was produced Off-Broadway by MCC Theater and has since been performed across the country. He is currently working on a new musical with composer Will Van Dyke. Jeff is a member of TACT and a graduate of the Yale School of Drama.