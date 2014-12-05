University CircleFest - Lynn Johnson, Director, Marketing & Communications for The Music Settlement

Holiday CircleFest

Multiple stages of music and fun

December 7, 2014, 1:00pm - 5:00pm

University Circle

Schedule of Events

1:00-5:00 p.m. – Community Sing-Along

1:00-5:00 p.m. – Bake sale and gently used instrument donation drive

1:00-1:20 p.m. – Flautrageous Flute Choir (Recital Hall)

1:00-1:50 p.m. – Inlet Dance Theatre (Dance Studio)

1:00-2:20 p.m. – Rock & Blues Academy Performances by Montessori students (Faculty Lounge)

1:30-2:05 p.m. – Suzuki Program Students (Recital Hall)

2:15-2:30 p.m. – Beginning Chamber Orchestra (Recital Hall)

2:30-2:50 p.m. – Student Brass Ensemble (Atrium)

2:35-2:50 p.m. – Junior Chamber Orchestra (Recital Hall)

2:30-5:00 p.m. – Student Solos (Faculty Lounge)

3:00-3:20 p.m. – Centennial Strings (Recital Hall)

3:30-4:20 p.m. – J@MS-Jazz at The Music Settlement (Recital Hall)

4:30-4:50 p.m. – Advanced Chamber Orchestra with CORE (Cleveland Orchestra Resident Ensemble) Quartet (Recital Hall) Members of CORE include Isabel Trautwein and Yun Ting Lee - violin, Sonja Braaten Molloy - viola, and Charles Carleton - bass.