WCLV Features & Interviews

Live in the Gund Studio: the Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus

Published December 5, 2014 at 5:27 PM EST

The Gund Studio was packed with listeners, schoolchildren, staff, and even folks that heard the music from the street and came in to see the show. There was coffee, hot chocolate, and bagel bites from Bruegger's Bagels. The BW Men's Chorus, joined by soloists and instrumentalists, performed a program of all the holiday favorites.

Baldwin Wallace University Men’s Chorus
Frank A. Bianchi, Founder & Director
William Shaffer, Accompanist
Peter Douglas, Assistant Accompanist
Lisa Manning, Chorus Coordinator
Sydney Jahnigen & Peter Henkels, Co-Managers
David Croglio, Dalton Dudley,Tyler Levicki, Vince Matia,
Kyle Stevens & Clinton Weaver, interns

Program:
O Come, O Come Emmanuel Gregorian Chant/Arr. Alice Parker & Robert Shaw. Edited by Frank Bianchi

Lo How a Rose German Melody, Michael Praetorius/Arr. John Leavitt

The Little Drummer Boy Katherine Davis, Henry Onorati, Harry Simeone/Arr. Mark Hayes
Conducted by David Croglio

The Snow Lay on the Ground Irish Carol/Arr. James Machan
Conducted by Vince Matia

March of the Three Kings French Traditional/Arr. Alice Parker & Robert Shaw

Sleigh Ride Duet Fantasy Leroy Anderson/Arr. Zach Heyde & Frank Tedesco
Peter Douglas and William Shaffer, Piano

I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas John Rox/Arr. Deke Sharon/adapted by J. Falkofsky
Mr. Sun’s Echo

You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch Albert Hague/Arr. Trent Calderone
Mr. Sun’s Echo

Grown Up Christmas List David Foster & Linda Thompson Jenner/Arr. Mark Hayes

Deck the Hall and Themes on “Fa-La-La” Traditional Welsh/Arr. Chuck Bridwel

Mary’s Little Boy Child Jester Hairston/Arr. Tim Sarsany/Edited by Frank Bianchi
Sydney Jahnigen & Peter Henkels, Soloists
Mark Stroud-Bass, Braden Pontoli, Percussion

Christmas Medley Various Composers/Arr. Richard Gregory

White Christmas Irving Berlin/\Arr. Roy Ringwald

