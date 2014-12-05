Live in the Gund Studio: the Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus
The Gund Studio was packed with listeners, schoolchildren, staff, and even folks that heard the music from the street and came in to see the show. There was coffee, hot chocolate, and bagel bites from Bruegger's Bagels. The BW Men's Chorus, joined by soloists and instrumentalists, performed a program of all the holiday favorites.
Baldwin Wallace University Men’s Chorus
Frank A. Bianchi, Founder & Director
William Shaffer, Accompanist
Peter Douglas, Assistant Accompanist
Lisa Manning, Chorus Coordinator
Sydney Jahnigen & Peter Henkels, Co-Managers
David Croglio, Dalton Dudley,Tyler Levicki, Vince Matia,
Kyle Stevens & Clinton Weaver, interns
Program:
O Come, O Come Emmanuel Gregorian Chant/Arr. Alice Parker & Robert Shaw. Edited by Frank Bianchi
Lo How a Rose German Melody, Michael Praetorius/Arr. John Leavitt
The Little Drummer Boy Katherine Davis, Henry Onorati, Harry Simeone/Arr. Mark Hayes
Conducted by David Croglio
The Snow Lay on the Ground Irish Carol/Arr. James Machan
Conducted by Vince Matia
March of the Three Kings French Traditional/Arr. Alice Parker & Robert Shaw
Sleigh Ride Duet Fantasy Leroy Anderson/Arr. Zach Heyde & Frank Tedesco
Peter Douglas and William Shaffer, Piano
I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas John Rox/Arr. Deke Sharon/adapted by J. Falkofsky
Mr. Sun’s Echo
You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch Albert Hague/Arr. Trent Calderone
Mr. Sun’s Echo
Grown Up Christmas List David Foster & Linda Thompson Jenner/Arr. Mark Hayes
Deck the Hall and Themes on “Fa-La-La” Traditional Welsh/Arr. Chuck Bridwel
Mary’s Little Boy Child Jester Hairston/Arr. Tim Sarsany/Edited by Frank Bianchi
Sydney Jahnigen & Peter Henkels, Soloists
Mark Stroud-Bass, Braden Pontoli, Percussion
Christmas Medley Various Composers/Arr. Richard Gregory
White Christmas Irving Berlin/\Arr. Roy Ringwald