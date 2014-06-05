Contrapunctus: David Acres and Judith Overcash

Featuring music for Soprano, Alto and Countertenor Choir

on Friday, June 6, 7:30pm, at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

(1007 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, Ohio 44114)



"Angel Voices Ever Singing…" will highlight music for soprano, alto and countertenor choir. This concert will span the centuries, tracing the history and progression of music through the ages - from first-century chant and the Middle Ages through the Renaissance and ensuing centuries and on to modern times – including a new work composed this year for Contrapunctus. Featuring both a cappella and accompanied vocal music from across the ages, sung by some of the region's most gifted voices and accompanied by the talented organist and pianist Buck McDaniel, combined with readings from the writings of Hildegarde of Bingen (1098-1179) and Laurence Binyon (1869-1943) interpreted by accomplished actress Denise Larkin.

The first half of the concert features a wide variety of styles ranging from a cappella works by anonymous and known composers of the Middle Ages and Renaissance, including pieces by Perotin, Godric, Landini, selections from medieval England, The York Mystery Plays and the Las Huelgas Codex, Cornysh, Sheppard, and Victoria. The second half moves on to both accompanied and a cappella pieces from the ensuing centuries and includes works by Kapsperger, Lotti, Faure, Brahms, Grieg, and Holst, ultimately taking audiences into the modern era with works by Whitacre, Gjeilo, Blatchly, and Kevin Foster, tenor with Contrapunctus.

Contrapunctus is a professional vocal ensemble specializing in the performance of sacred and secular music from the Middle Ages through the modern era, combining polyphony, literature, art and dialogue to create exceptional music within an historical context. Under the direction of David Acres - countertenor and Musical Director of Counterpoint (UK) - Contrapunctus explores the variety and beauty found in a cappella vocal music: from chant to 20th-century, medieval carols to the avant-garde, Contrapunctus is devoted to the creation of delightful programs designed to entertain, educate, and above all to stir the soul.

Contrapunctus is proud to be Ensemble in Residence at Trinity Cathedral, Cleveland, Ohio.