Since 1965, WCLV has broadcast The Cleveland Orchestra on the Radio, a full-length concert featuring what the New York Times has referred to as "The Best Band in the Land!" In 2005, the station added Saturdays from Severance to the line-up. Select concerts in the Saturdays from Severance series are broadcast live from Severance Hall or from the Adrienne Arsht Center, home of the Orchestra's Miami residency. Hosted by Robert Conrad, The Cleveland Orchestra on the Radio airs Sundays at 4:00 pm. Saturdays from Severance airs Saturdays at 8:00 pm.

Saturday, 08/18/18

8:00 PM

Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and pianist

MOZART: Divertimento in F, K. 138

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 5, K. 175

MOZART: Concert Rondo in D, K. 382

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 27, K. 595

Saturday, 08/25/18

8:00 PM

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Danill Trifonov, piano

STRAVINSKY: Scenes de ballet

PROKOFIEV: Piano Concerto No. 2

TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 6, “Pathetique”

Sunday, 08/26/18

4:00 PM

Alan Gilbert, conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

DVORAK: “The Watersprite”

BARBER: Cello Concerto

DVORAK: Symphony No. 8

Saturday, 09/01/18

8:00 PM

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

BRIGGS: “Fountain of Youth”

BRUCKNER: Symphony No. 4

Sunday, 09/02/18

4:00 PM

A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE

The first of a 13 week series of archival Cleveland

Orchestra broadcasts saluting the Orchestra’s

100 th anniversary, to be heard on Sunday afternoons

thru December 9 th , two days prior to the date of the first Cleveland Orchestra concert – December 11, 1918. These concerts were produced for worldwide distribution.

Concert Date: 4/20/2013

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin

SHEPHERD: “Tuolumne“

SHOSTAKOVICH: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a, Op. 77/99

DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 6 in D, Op. 60

SATURDAY, 09/08/18

8:00 PM

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus

Brett Mitchell, conductor

BATES: “Sea-Blue Circuitry”

DEBUSSY: Nocturnes (revised version)

POULENC: “Gloria”

SUNDAY, 09/09/18

4:00 PM

A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE

Concert Date: 11/10/2012

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Michael Sachs, trumpet ; Jack Sutte, trumpet

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 4 in Bb, Op. 60

PINTSCHER: “Chute d’Étoiles”

BEETHOVEN: Grosse Fuge in Bb, Op. 133

SCRIABIN: Symphony No. 4, Op. 54, “The Poem of Ecstasy”

SATURDAY, 09/15/18

8:00 PM

Archival concert from 10/07/82

Erich Leinsdorf, conductor

MOZART: Divertimento No. 7, K. 205

SCHUMANN: Symphony No. 1 in Bb, Op. 38, “Spring”

STRAVINSKY: “Firebird Suite” (1910-1911)

SUNDAY, 09/16/18

3:00 PM

WCLV Membership Drive

Robert Conrad presents excerpts from what he

considers to be the Top Ten Cleveland Orchestra

concerts – 1965 to 1918

SATURDAY, 09/22/18

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral”

RAVEL: “Alborado de gracioso”; “Valse nobles et

sentimentales”; “La Valse”

SUNDAY, 09/23/18

4:00 PM

A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE

Concert Date: 6/24/1965

AMSTERDAM CONCERTGEBOUW

George Szell, conductor

John Browning, piano

WAGNER: “Die Meistersinger” Act 1 Prelude

BARBER: Piano Concerto

SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 9 in C, “Great”

SATURDAY. 09/29/18

8:00 PM

Vladimir Ashkenazy, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

ELGAR: Serenade in e

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 1

ELGAR: “Enigma Variations”

SUNDAY, 09/30/18

4:00 PM

A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE

Concert Date: 11/17/2012

ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER, MIAMI

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano

University of Miami Frost Symphonic Women’s Chorus

Miami Children’s Chorus

MAHLER: Symphony No. 3 in d

SATURDAY, 10/06/18

8:00 PM LIVE

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Joelle Harvey, soprano

Sasha Cooke, mezzo

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

MAHLER: Symphony No. 2

Sunday, 10/07/18

4:00 PM

A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE

DATE: 01/08/2011

Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor

Richard King, horn

WIDMANN: Concert Overture “Con Brio”

MOZART: Horn Concerto No. 2 in Eb, K. 417

TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 6 in b, Op.74, “Pathetique”

Saturday, 10/13/18

8:00 PM

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Lang Lang, piano

PINTSCHER: idyl for orchestra

CHOPIN: Andante spianato and Grand Polonaise

brillante

STRAUSS, R.: “Burleske”

STRAUSS. R.: “Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks”

Sunday, 10/14/18

4:00 PM

A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE

Concert Date: 4/27/2013

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Malin Hartelius, soprano

Maximilian Schmitt, tenor

Luca Pisaroni, bass-baritone

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

HAYDN: “The Seasons”

Saturday, 10/20/18

8:00 PM

Giancarlo Guerreo, conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

PART: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten

ELGAR: Cello Concerto

JOHN ADAMS: “Harmonielehre”

Sunday, 10/21/18

A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE

Concert Date: 1/11/2014

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Julia Fischer, violin

BRAHMS: “Tragic” Overture, Op. 81

BRAHMS: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 77

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73

Saturday, 10/27/18

8:00 PM

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano

RAMEAU: “Dardanus” Suite

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 9 “Jeunehomme”

GLUCK: “Don Juan” Suite

MOZART: Symphony No. 36 “Linz”

Sunday, 10/28/18

4:00 PM

A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE

A recreation of the opening concert at Severance Hall

given on the 50 th anniversary of the home of the Orchestra.

Concert date: 02/05/81

Lorin Maazel, conductor

Women of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

BACH: Passacaglia and Fugue in c, BWV 582 – Arr Goedicke

LOEFFLER: “Evocation” for Women’s Voices and Speaking Voice (commissioned for the opening of Severance Hall)

Brahms Symphony No. 1 in c, Op. 68

Saturday, 11/03/18

8:00 PM

Archival concert from 10/07/82, Christoph Eschenbach’s American debut

George Szell, conductor

Christoph Eschenbach, piano

PROKOFIEV: Lieutenant Kije Suite;

HAYDN: Symphony No. 95 in c;

MOZART: Piano Concerto Mo. 19 in F, K. 459

Sunday, 11/04/18

4:00 PM

A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE

Concert Date: 7/13/2013

BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Christine Brewer, soprano

Alan Held, bass

WAGNER: “Tristan und Isolde” – Prelude & Liebestod

WAGNER: “Die Walkure” - “Wotan's Farewell and Magic Fire Music”

WAGNER: “Die Götterdämmerung” – Excerpts

Saturday, 11/10/18

Miami Concert

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Nadine Sierra, soprano; Anthony Roth Costanzo, counter tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

BERNSTEIN: “Chichester Psalms”

ORFF: “Carmina Burana”

Sunday, 11/11/18

4:00 PM

A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE

Concert Date: 1/24/14

ADRIENNE ARSCHT CENTER, MIAMI

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Gil Shaham, violin

SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 2 in Bb, D. 125

KORNGOLD: Violin Concerto, Op. 35

STRAUSS: “Aus den Bergen“ Walzer

STRAUSS: Czardas from “Ritter Pasman“

STRAUSS: “Die Libelle“

STRAUSS: Kuss-Walzer

STRAUSS: Overture to “Die Fledermaus“

Friday, 11/16/18

8:00 PM LIVE

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

Vinay Parameswaran, conductor

Célina Béthoux, violin

ADAMS: “The Chairman Dances”

BARBER: Violin Concerto

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73

Saturday, 11/17/18

8:00 PM LIVE

Jakub Hrusa, conductor

KABELAC: “Mystery of Time”

STRAVINSKY: “Capriccio”

SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 5

Sunday, 11/18/18

4:00 PM

A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE

Concert Dates: 4/2/70 (“Daphnis and Chloe”); 4/30/05 (“The Firebird”)

Pierre Boulez, conductor

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

RAVEL: “Daphnis and Chloe” (complete)

STRAVINSKY: “The Firebird” (complete)

Saturday, 11/24/18

8:00 PM

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6 "Pastoral"

STRAUSS, R.: “Symphonia domestica”

Sunday, 11/25/18

A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE

Concert Date: 10/25/2013

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 4 in Bb, Op. 60

SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 8 in c, Op. 65

Saturday, 12/01/18

8:00 PM LIVE

John Adams, conductor

Leila Josefowicz, violin

Robert Walters, english horn

Michael Sachs, trumpet

ADAMS: “Short Ride in a Fast Machine”

COPLAND: “Quiet City”

COPLAND: “Appalachian Spring”

ADAMS: “Scheherazade 2” (TCO premiere)

Sunday, 12/02/18

3:00 PM

WCLV Membership Drive. Special broadcast featuring

recordings with George Szell conducting

The Cleveland Orchestra

Saturday, 12/08/18

8:00 PM LIVE

Jane Glover, conductor

Lauren Snouffer, soprano

Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano

Paul Appleby, tenor

Henry Waddington, bass-baritone

Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus

HANDEL: “Messiah”

Sunday, 12/09/18

4:00 PM

A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE

This Tuesday, December 11, is the 100 th

anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra’s first concert.

Concert Date: 12/2013

ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER, MIAMI

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Garrick Ohlsson, piano

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No.4 in G, Op. 58

BERLIOZ: “ Symphonie fantastique,” Op. 14

Saturday, 12/15/18

8:00 PM

ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER, MIAMI

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Milos Karadaglic, guitar

TCHAIKOVSKY: “Capriccio Italien”

RODRIGO: “Concerto de Aranjuez”

RESPIGHI: “Fountains of Rome”

Sunday, 12/16/18

4:00 PM

An archival concert from 02/01/82 The first appearance with

the Orchestra by Christoph von Dohnányi,

who was to become the sixth music director of the Orchestra.

Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor

Janos Starker, cello

BARTOK: “Two Portraits”, Op. 5

BARTOK: Cello Concerto

DVORAK: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88

Saturday, 12/22/18

8:00 PM

Archival program in observance of the 100 th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra (12/19/1968)

George Szell, conductor

Abraham Skernick, viola

CORELLI: Concerto Grosso in g, Op. 6, No. 8 “Christmas”

BRAHMS: Variations on a Theme of Haydn

BERLIOZ: “Harold in Italy”

Sunday, 12/23/18

4:00 PM

Vienna 2017 Tour Concert

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

DEBUSSY: Nocturnes: “Nuages” and “Fêtes”

MAHLER: Symphony No. 6

Monday, 12/24/18 Christmas Eve

8:00 PM

Christmas Festival Concert (12/14/08)

Robert Porco, conducting

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Cleveland State University Chorale

TRAD (arr WILBERG: “O Come, All Ye Faithful”

BACH (arr STOKOWSKI): “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring”

RUTTER: Nativity Carol

TRAD (arr SIMEONE) “Do You hear What I Hear?”

GABRIELI: Canzon in double echo

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: “Fantasia on Greensleeves”

TRAD (arr BENNETT): “Deck the Halls”

TRAD (arr WILCOCKS): “Hark, the Herald

Angels Sing”

TCHAIKOVSKY: “Nutcracker” Selections

HANDEL: “Messiah” - “Hallelujah”

ANDERSON: “Christmas Festival”

TRAD (arr WILBERG) “I saw Three Ships”

HERBERT: “March of the Toys”

GILLESPIE/COOTS: “Santa Claus is coming to Town”

RUTTER: “Twelve Days of Christmas”

ANDERSON: “Sleigh Ride”

MARTIN/BLANE (arr BASS) “Have Yourself a Merry Little

Christmas”

GRUBER (arr DRAGON) “Silent Night”

TRAD (arr HARRIS) “We wish You a Merry Christmas”

Tuesday, 12/25/18 CHRISTMAS DAY

1:00 PM

Jane Glover, conductor

Lauren Snouffer, soprano

Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano

Paul Appleby, tenor

Henry Waddington, bass-baritone

Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus

HANDEL: “Messiah”

Saturday, 12/29/18

8:00 PM

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Joelle Harvey, soprano

Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

MAHLER: Symphony No. 2

Sunday, 12/30/18

4:00 PM

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

Vinay Parameswaran, conductor

Célina Béthoux , violin

ADAMS: “The Chairman Dances”

BARBER: Violin Concerto

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73