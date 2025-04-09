NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 26

This week on NewsDepth:

NASA astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, return to earth

Extreme rainfall and tornadoes hit parts of the U.S.

Take a hike! Just like Grandma Gatewood did back in 1955.

An iceberg in the Antarctic unearths new aquatic discoveries!

Enhanced Fujita Scale (noun): Used to assign a tornado a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.

Thru-Hiker (noun): Hikers who travel through an entire trail in one season.

Parasite (noun): An organism that lives in or on an organism of another species.

Algae Bloom (noun): A rapid increase of the aquatic plant algae in a body of water.

In January, an iceberg the size of Chicago broke loose in the Antarctic.

And scientists dived to the bottom of the sea and found a thriving ecosystem full of incredible creatures – some never before seen by humans!

For our write to us this week, we want you to imagine you are a scientist who just discovered a new underwater creature – now, tell us all about it!

We want to hear your description of the creature, learn about the environment where they live, and if you want to send us a drawing of it, we might be able to share it on our episode next week!

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their discoveries!

Spring is the perfect time for hiking!

In this week’s episode, we learn about Grandma Gatewood, a trailblazing hiker who defied stereotypes and challenged expectations for women in her time.

For our poll this week, we want to know: Which is your favorite Ohio State Park?

Students can choose between: Salt Fork State Park, Buckeye Lake State Park, Shawnee State Park, Hocking Hills State Park, Lake Erie State Park, Mohican State Park, or My Favorite is a different park

Click here to vote!

Teachers, tell us how we did this season!

Take a moment to complete our Season 55 Survey to share your input about NewsDepth.

Tell us what we did right and where we can improve. We want to make next season even better!