Petting Zoo: Turtles Return to the Gulf

The Mississippi Aquarium, in collaboration with Rehab Heroes, celebrated the release of 19 endangered Kemp's Ridley sea turtles into the Gulf of Mexico at Biloxi Beach.

The turtles, which had been rehabilitated after suffering from various health issues like pneumonia, frostbite, and digestive problems, were stranded in cold waters off Boston.

Dr. Alexa Delaune, VP of Veterinary Services at the aquarium, highlighted the importance of rehabilitation efforts in conserving this endangered species.

The event also featured an adoption program, allowing sponsors to symbolically adopt a turtle and receive updates.

Tricia Anderton, who gifted an adoption to her husband for his 71st birthday, shared their long-standing desire to participate in such a release.