NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 13

This week on NewsDepth:

More than two million people got hit with lake effect snow

A Christmas tree farmer explains how he grows in drought conditions.

A K9 police officer answers some of your questions about their job.

Ohio became a key player in shaping the steel industry and continues to influence manufacturing.

Drought (noun) - A prolonged period of low rain that can lead to a water shortage.

K9 Police Officer (noun) - A law enforcement officer who works alongside specially trained police dog to help in various policing duties.

Therapy (noun) - A form of treatment that aims to help resolve mental or emotional issues.

Alloy (noun) - A mixture of metals.

Ohio is a state with a rich history of strength - and I'm not just talking about the people - I'm talking about the cities here that have helped shape the very foundation of industry with some of the toughest materials on earth—iron and steel.

For our next Career Callout, we will be talking about the steel industry… But we need the students’ help coming up with interview questions. So, what would you like to know about working in the steel industry?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their answers.

Career Callouts featured in NewsDepth are funded by the Ohio Broadcast Media Commission.

Parts of Northeast Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York had record breaking snowfall last week.

Starting Thanksgiving night, more than two million people around the Great Lakes region got hit especially hard with lake-effect snow.

Even NewsHound got snowed in while visiting his grandpawrents in Erie, Pennsylvania!

For our poll this week, we want to know: Did you get a snow day this month?

You can choose between: Yes! We had a snow day at my school. No, but we did have delays. Or No, we had normal classes

Click here to vote!

The NewsDepth team will be on winter break next week! The next episode will post online on January 9th.