A+: Board of Elections Volunteers

This week's A+ Award goes to a group of dedicated student volunteers who contributed to the 2024 election by assisting the Board of Elections!

Students from Belmont High School, Bedford Bearcats Football Team, and Solon Model UN took on important tasks like organizing ballots, assisting voters, and supporting election logistics.

Through their involvement, they gained valuable insights into the electoral process, learning the importance of democracy and how votes are counted and verified.

Volunteers like Andrea, who aspires to be a lawyer, and Tyler, who stepped up due to a lack of volunteers, highlighted the significance of their roles.

The experience also fostered teamwork and allowed students to fundraise for their school programs.

And special thanks to Aiden, the NewsDepth intern, for his work on writing this A+ and creating graphics for the A+ segment throughout the season.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.