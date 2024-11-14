Lorain High School will host community event to curb spike in gun violence

A faith-based nonprofit is partnering with Lorain City School District to host a Family Fun Night on Thursday night.

The event, at Lorain High School, will include table games, contests, and prevention and intervention workshops.

Gail Reese is the co-founder and executive director of the Ministry of Reconciliation, the event's nonprofit partner. Reese says events like these help students find different ways to deal with their situations.

“Lorain, like any other school district or community, has faced some challenges with violence,” Reese said. “So, if we can become a team together and come alongside those in the district, [we can] help the students find better ways to deal with their situations.”

This event is a response to a string of violence and lockdowns at schools in Lorain. Lorain High School has been placed on lockdown twice in the last few months, after a BB gun and ammunition were found on campus in October and a social media threat to “shoot up a school” was posted in September.

Additionally, both Lorain High School and Frank Jacinto Elementary School were placed on lockdown in October after two students were seen nearby carrying firearms.

Reese said she wants to help Lorain students recognize their potential.

“I realize that these young people – they're our future,” Reese said. ”So now's the time that we need to wrap our arms around them to help them discover their talents, their abilities, their gifts, and develop them so that they can use them to be a blessing to themselves and then be a blessing to our society.”

The workshops will teach young people healthy ways to manage their anger, resolve conflicts and confront school bullies, Reese said.