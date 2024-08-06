© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is Kamala Harris' pick for vice president

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published August 6, 2024 at 9:21 AM EDT
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz arrives to speak at a press conference regarding new gun legislation at City Hall in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walzis the man of the hour.

The Democrat will join Vice President Kamala Harris on the ticket come November as her pick for vice president.

He was selected from a group of Democratic officials including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

He’s expected to appear alongside Vice President Harris at her rally today in Philadelphia.

Who isWalz?And how might Vice President Harris’ choice appeal toDemocraticvoters nationwide?

 

