Reducing our own carbon footprints

Each of us has a carbon footprint.

That’s what we call the amount of greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide and methane, that are released into the atmosphere due to a person’s actions.

Things like biking to work instead of driving and composting instead of throwing everything in the garbage are some common ways to lower your carbon footprint and address climate change.

How can the decisions you make meaningfully contribute to reducing climate pollution? And how can we better understand which actions have the greatest impact on the environment?

