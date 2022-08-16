WCLV Program Guide 08-16-2022
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Hyman/Sandke Now and Again Out Of Nowhere
Freddie Hubbard The Melting Pot The Melting Pot
Ken Fowser Morning Light Firefly
Lee Konitz Tranquility People Will Say We're In Love
Lia Booth Life can Be Beautiful Life Can Be Beautiful
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 I'll Remember April
Herlin Riley New Direction Shake Off the Dust
John Scofield Time On My Hands Let's Say We Did
Charlton Singleton Crossroads PS (Post Script)
Modern Jazz Quartet Topsy Valeria
Clark Terry Having Fun Snapper
Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger The Little Tiger
Benny Green These Are Soulful Days Punjab
Jazz Professors Blues And Cubes Picasso's Blue Lobster
Kenny Barron The Moment Fragile
Karrin Allyson Footprints Follow the Footprints (Footprints)
Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye
Wolfgang Muthspiel Rising Grace Rising Grace
Michael Brecker Nearness of You Sometimes I See
Sonny Clark My Conception Some Clark Bars
Jason Bodlovich Blues for Dexter Catalonian Nights
3 More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind
John Scofield John Scofield You Win Again
Alex Baird Lemon Tree As Long as You Want Me
Randy Johnston In-A-Chord Minor Mystery
Scott Wendholt From Now On Promise
Ark Ovrustski Intersection La Mecha
Walt Dickerson Relativity Sugar Lump
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer The Soothsayer
John LaBarbara Caravan Young Rabbits
Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move
Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My One and Only Love
Diego Rivera Connections O Moderno
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Love Dance
Todd Marcus In the Valley Final Days
Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey It Had to Be You
James Carter Present Tense Dodo's Bounce
Eddie Vinson Kidney Stew Juice Head Baby
Curtis Amy Groovin' Blue Gone Into It
Barney Kessel Swinging Party New Rhumba
Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Incantation
Warren Wolf Convergence Soul Sister
Melissa Aldana Crash Trio New Points
Heitger/Llonsky Doin' The Voom Voom Shades of Jade
Ernie Watts The Long Road Home Willow Weep For Me
Union Union My One and Only
John Lewis Evolution Two Degrees East Three Degrees West
Sphere Four In One Monk
Humanity Quartet Humanity Irving
Jim Hall Jazz Guitar 920 Special
Harold Land Harold's in the Land of Jazz Grooveyard
Curtis Counce Carl's Blues Carl's Blues
Baker/Pepper The Playboys Minor yours
Bill Evans Quintessence Sweet Dulcinea Blue
Bill Evans At Shelly's Manne-hole Isn't it Romantic
Bill Evans Eloquence Since We Met
05:57:42 Richard Rodgers: Blue Moon (1934) Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 2:13
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 4:13
06:13:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C K 545 'For Beginners' (1788) Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano Avie 2209 9:49
06:25:08 Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice Op 9 (1885) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 5:54
06:31:33 Tom Turpin: The St. Louis Rag (1903) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:42
06:41:57 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D Op 10 # 3 'Goldfinch' (1728) Julius Baker, flute Zagreb Soloists Antonio Janigro Vanguard 54 10:02
06:53:59 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870) San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:26
06:57:19 John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896) Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 2:20
07:05:10 Johann Strauss Jr: Kiss Waltz Op 400 (1882) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 5:50
07:12:43 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354 (1873) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4763793 9:01
07:22:48 Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2329 3:34
07:28:46 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931) Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 7:50
07:42:44 Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867) Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 11:43
07:58:06 Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851) Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Verdi Symphony Milan Carlo Rizzi Decca 3136 2:20
08:08:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 'Eroica' (1804) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052310 5:37
08:16:10 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:04
08:28:07 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu Op 66 (1835) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 5:28
08:33:55 Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954) Catherine Moore, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:33
08:41:54 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 4 (1886) Peter Schickele, narrator Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80350 7:44
08:50:51 Zoltán Kodály: Finale from Symphony in C (1961) Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 443006 7:23
09:00:08 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1869) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 2:34
09:06:54 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 020208 18:47
09:28:19 Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972) Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:10
09:33:58 Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918) Nicole Cabell, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Decca 6590 2:14
09:36:32 Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau (1695) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 1:28
09:38:29 Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Sanctus (1749) Munich Bach Choir Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter Deutsche Gram 4795448 5:47
09:45:50 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941) Salut Salon Warner 554295 1:42
09:48:24 Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700) Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Telarc 80218 2:48
09:54:06 Bill Evans: Since We Met (1974) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 4:52
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:16 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4778773 3:13
10:04:10 Johann Strauss: Radetzky March Op 228 (1848) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 3:12
10:10:04 Gabriel Pierné: Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme (1931) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 11:46
10:23:01 Jean Françaix: L'Heure du berger (1947) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425861 7:21
10:32:16 Peter Boyer: Rolling River (2014) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 5:09
10:40:58 Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 7:41
10:51:56 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-Flat (1794) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 22:28
11:15:46 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0002 14:41
11:32:58 Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Op 26 (1899) Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80095 7:47
11:43:18 Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz Op 184 (1906) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 9:17
11:53:28 Francis Poulenc: Scherzo from Sinfonietta (1947) Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi BIS 630 5:39
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
12:06:59 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101405 22:46
12:31:36 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 60803 26:52
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
13:01:58 George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down (1925) Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 3:30
13:07:03 George Gershwin: Impromptu in Two Keys (1924) Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 2:27
13:12:47 Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien Op 45 (1880) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 78744 14:45
13:28:43 Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995) State Orchestra of Victoria Brett Kelly Naxos 554368 5:31
13:36:44 Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 2:41
13:44:35 Peter Boyer: In the Cause of the Free (2017) James Fountain, trumpet London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 6:39
13:54:16 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Op 21 (1800) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 112604 26:32
14:23:11 William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946) Zina Schiff, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Avlana Eisenberg Naxos 559867 11:55
14:38:15 Heinrich Marschner: Der Templer und die Jüdin: Overture Op 60 (1829) Slovak State Philharmonic Alfred Walter Marco Polo 223342 10:21
14:50:12 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto Op 8 # 3 (1725) Francisco Fullana, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2485 11:12
15:02:47 Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Sanctus (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 060504 2:32
15:05:44 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Prelude Op 40 (1884) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 061721 2:39
15:11:11 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80344 15:55
15:29:52 Claude Debussy: Finale from Cello Sonata (1915) Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30109 3:3:50
15:35:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C K 338 (1780) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052903 19:45
15:56:58 Traditional: Afro-Cuban Lullaby Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 2:35
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
16:03:02 Zoltán Kodály: Finale from Symphony in C (1961) Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 443006 7:23
16:13:46 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 2 (1910) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 14:39
16:32:02 John Williams: NBC 'Mission' Theme (1985) Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 3:39
16:37:04 Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 1:59
16:42:37 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235 (1868) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:49
16:55:06 William Byrd: Laudate Dominum (1600) Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 2013 2:51
16:58:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: March (1786) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:00
17:04:47 Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964) Royal NCM Wind Orchestra Timothy Reynish Chandos 9897 5:14
17:13:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 (1791) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 9:32
17:24:36 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 (1880) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 10:16
17:39:51 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:09
17:45:39 George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night' (1936) Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 39699 4:19
17:52:34 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4797208 6:55
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:02 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 18:48
18:30:00 Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 5:03
18:37:05 Peter Boyer: Elegy (2021) Christine Pendrill, English horn London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 3:27
18:42:19 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Suite (1895) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 12:34
18:56:18 Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 2:41
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:03:50 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861) Yefim Bronfman, piano Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4763793 19:53
19:25:36 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F Op 90 (1883) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 30:16
19:57:32 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in b Op 119 # 1 (1892) Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 3:16
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:01:59 Zoltán Kodály: Symphony in C (1961) Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 443006 25:52
20:29:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C K 157 (1773) Jerusalem Quartet Harmonia Mundi 902076 16:17
20:46:41 Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866) Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim EMI 64869 11:57
20:59:15 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Galop Op 22 (1873) San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 1:53
21:04:16 Peter Boyer: Balance of Power (2019) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 18:44
21:24:45 Erik Satie: Poudre d'or (1901) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713 4:33
21:30:37 Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937) Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426284 9:06
21:41:56 Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832) Orchestra della Svizzera italiana Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Dynamic 282 6:30
21:49:41 Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40 (1898) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2012 42:03
22:33:29 Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874) Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 11:46
22:47:26 Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods (1945) Royal Philharmonic Douglas Gamley Reference 47 9:57
22:57:45 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 Op 68 # 2 (1849) Grigory Sokolov, piano Deutsche Gram 4794342 3:32
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:03:01 Bill Evans: Peace Piece (1958) Igor Levit, piano Sony 542445 6:00
23:09:02 Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet Op 31 (1813) Gerhart Hetzel, violin Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Deutsche Gram 427640 8:09
23:17:12 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 3:52
23:22:07 Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988) Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 4:00
23:26:07 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 8:10
23:34:17 Anonymous: Ballad 'Johnny Faa' Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 3:46
23:38:38 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Village (1894) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 4:14
23:42:53 Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie Op 27 (1898) Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä BIS 918 5:48
23:48:42 Frederick Delius: Caprice & Elegy (1930) János Starker, cello Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin RCA 63665 7:43
23:57:08 Emmerich Kálmán: What Does a Rosy Mouth Know? (1925) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 2:55