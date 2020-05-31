WCLV Program Guide 05-31-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 1

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:55

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Excerpts—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 8:21

John Williams: John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & Shark Cage Fugue—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:18

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:51

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Fawkes the Phoenix—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:40

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:38

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main Theme—Nicole Porter, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:38

John Williams: E.T. The Extraterrestrial: Adventures on Earth—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 10:20

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:44

00:58:33 Arthur Farwell: From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20 # 2 Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777 1:12

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: David Afkham

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in e ‘Mourning’

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration Op 24

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F Op 90

Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite Op 20--Claudio Abbado, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61 (excerpt)--Nikolaj Znaider, violin & conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Sir Andrew Davis; Kent Tritle, organ

Hector Berlioz: Overture to Les francs juges

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 ‘Organ’

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: English 17th Century Sacred Music - The Chapel Royal choir sings Thomas Tomkins, a French ensemble gives us the devotional anthems of Purcell, and the rarely-heard sacred music of Henry Aldrich

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Kyrie in d K 341 La Chapelle Royale Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 2908304 6:17

06:13:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' K 165 Danielle de Niese, soprano Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 13277 13:34

06:27:29 Thomas Tallis: Loquebantur variis linguis Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 4:09

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: On Board for Ohio - We preview what might have been heard had Covid-19 not caused the cancellation of the 2020 Organ Historical Society National Convention this coming July

MAX REGER: Toccata in d, Op. 59, no. 5 John Alexander (1902 Schuelke-2000 Muller/St. Mary of the Assumption, Columbus) Muller 2011

LOUIS VIERNE: Preambule, fr 24 Pieces in Free Style, Op. 31, no. 1 JOHANN LUDWIG KREBS: Warum sollt ich mich den gramen Stephen Ketterer (2003 Beckerath/St. Thuribius Chapel, Pontifical College, Columbus) MSR Classics 1115

HERMAN BERLINSKI: Sukkoth, fr Three Festivals Thom Miles (1866 Koehnken/Plum Street Temple, Cincinnati, OH) Arsis 157

EUNYOUNG KIM: Prelude on Veni Creator Spiritus Anne Laver (2006 Fritts/St. Joseph Cathedral, Columbus) Loft 1164

GUY H. SCULL: Wiffenpoof Song LEW PORTER: The Little Red Fox –Clark Wilson (1928 Robert Morton/Ohio Theatre. Columbus, OH) ATOS 2009

FRANK WARNER: Sea Sketch Timothy Edward Smith (1931 Kimball/1st Congregational Church, Columbus, OH) Raven 900

STEFANIA DENBOW: Exaltatio G Dene Barnard (1968 Beckerath/1st Congregational Church, Columbus) PD Archive #9934

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Pentecost - The Day of Pentecost is a dramatic narrative in the New Testament. Join Peter DuBois as we listen to dramatic choral and organ music to mark this “birthday” of the Church

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Piquant Arrangements

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Tamara Volkskaya, domra; Natalia Tyomkina, piano (Doremi 71119 CD) 7:30

Claude Debussy: Claire de lune Isao Tomita, synthesizer (RCA 635882 CD) 5:49

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A flat, Op 53, arranged for 8 pianos and conducted by Julius Rudel (IPL 5005/6 LP) 8:53

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2 William Kapell, piano (RCA 68990 CD) 2:20

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2 – Tuba Quartet Nigel Amherst, Gerard Hoffnung, Jim Howell & John L. Wilson (EMI 63302 CD) 2:41

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: Winter: Allegro non molto Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; The Orchestra of Flanders/Rudolf Werthen (Telarc 80523 CD) 3:05

Johann Sebastian Bach: Courante from English Suite No. 4 BWV 809 Safri Duo (Uffe Savery and Morten Friis, marimbas and vibraphone) (Chandos 9339 CD) 1:23

Johann Sebastian Bach: Badinerie from Suite No. 2 in B Minor, BWV 1067 The Swingle Singers/Ward Swingle (Philips 600426 LP) 1:16

Johann Sebastian Bach: “Jesu, joy of man’s desiring” from Cantata no.147 Wendy Carlos, synthesizer (Telarc 80323 CD) 3:33

Rachel Barton Pine: Variations on “Happy Birthday” Rachel Barton Pine, violin (YouTube PD) 5:32

09:57:24 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in B-Flat Kk 441 Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010 2:53

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:00 Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' Guildhall Strings RCA 61275 4:41

10:10:21 Marin Marais: Alcyone: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 24:02

10:35:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 2 BWV 813 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 14:16

10:51:35 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite Les Délices Délices 2013 5:30

10:57:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 BWV 1035 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 3:18

11:01:45 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in d Op 3 # 5 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 9:38

11:13:17 Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony TWV 50:1 Henry Peyrebrune, double bass Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 8:32

11:23:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140 'Wachet auf' Ruth Holton, soprano English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 431809 24:33

11:49:00 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Horns RV 539 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 7:22

11:56:55 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E Kk 531 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 4:04

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – James Gaffigan, conductor; Hélène Grimaud, piano

Richard Wagner: Good Friday Spell from Parsifal

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D K 297(300a) ‘Paris’

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1 Op. 9

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell

14:04:42 Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 Op 36 NDR Radio Philharmonic Johannes Goritzki CPO 999603 30:51

14:37:21 Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Yefim Bronfman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 11:48

14:50:10 John Rutter: Suite for Strings Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 12:21

15:03:42 Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 720 20:00

15:25:11 Robert Schumann: Papillons Op 2 Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67120 14:23

15:41:11 Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 6:24

15:49:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 8:28

15:57:55 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 4 S 696 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002 3:02

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Twyla Robinson, soprano; Nancy Maultsby, mezzo-soprano; Piotr Beczala, tenor; Raymond Aceto, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem Mass

17:32:12 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 27:12

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 15, 2019 - From the Corson Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts, this week’s From the Top features a cast made up entirely by students of the renowned high school. Film and television actor Damon Gupton is our guest host and sets the stage for a young tubist who performs a virtuosic concerto backed by the full orchestra, a group of seven percussionists performs the aptly titled work “Shared Space”, and a 17-year-old cellist passionately performs a beautiful work by Tchaikovsky

JunMing Wen, 17, tuba performs I. Prelude. Allegro moderato from the Tuba Concerto by Ralph Vaughan Williams with the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra conducted by Dr. Leslie B. Dunner

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Selections from Swan Lake, Op. 20 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), conducted by guest host, Damon Gupton

Esther Chae, 17, cello performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with Michelle Cann, piano

Interlochen Arts Academy Percussion Ensemble performs “Shared Space” by Ivan Trevino (b.1983).The Interlochen Arts Academy Percussion Ensemble’s appearance on From the Top Show 368 is supported by Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP).

Luis Marquez Teruel, 17, bassoon performs II. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921), with Michelle Cann, piano

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Danzón No. 2 by Arturo Márquez (b.1950), conducted by Dr. Leslie B. Dunn

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:02 Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 2 Op 119 Steven Isserlis, cello NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach RCA 63518 18:06

19:24:42 Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 Op 32 NDR Radio Philharmonic Johannes Goritzki CPO 999603 35:09

20:02:17 Richard Strauss: Aus Italien Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 43:05

20:47:21 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5258 13:28

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christpher Auerbach-Brown: Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano (1994-96) Karin Harrell, violin; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 17:00

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Casse-tete (2006) Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-17-13) 13:01

Dawn Sonntag: Variations on a 13th Century Melody (2005) Almeda Trio (CCG 04-26-13) 7:27

Ty Alan Emerson: Iron and Aire Gary Louis, alto saxophone; Janice Martin, violin; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 17:33

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – a virtual forum recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, At the Border: Policies, People, and How You Can Get Involved with Crystal Massey, Volunteer Coordinator, Immigration Justice Campaign and moderator Dan Moulthrop, CEO, The City Club of Cleveland

22:59:37 Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 48260 1:42

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:02 Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve Op 7 # 1 Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 3:05

23:06:08 George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Minuet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 3:48

23:09:57 Sir John Tavener: Song of the Angel Patricia Rozario, soprano Academy of Ancient Music Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907231 4:54

23:16:28 Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse Op 7 # 1 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 1:44

23:18:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 15:08

23:33:21 Percy Grainger: Walking Tune Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 4:11

23:39:14 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune Op 32 Manchester Chamber Choir Women BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:12

23:46:26 Federico Mompou: Música Callada: Lento Anja Lechner, cello ECM 2367 5:51

23:52:17 Lyun Joon Kim: Elegy Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 56576 4:05

23:57:36 Alexander Scriabin: Etude in F-Sharp Op 42 # 4 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287 3:07