Program Guide 03-12-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:39:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto in D major Op 61 Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123

00:43:00 00:48:33 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 1 in D major Op 11 Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque 5

01:34:00 00:17:01 Franz Liszt Réminiscences de Don Juan Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

01:53:00 00:26:59 Paul Hindemith Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

02:22:00 00:54:05 Franz Schubert String Quintet in C major Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307

03:18:00 00:23:20 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 448155

03:43:00 00:37:29 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70 Pierre Monteux London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

04:23:00 00:23:18 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite Op 34 Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Choir CBS 44934

04:48:00 00:31:16 Robert Schumann Carnaval Op 9 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300

05:21:00 00:18:01 Leopold Kozeluch Symphony in D Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9703

05:41:00 00:06:32 Emile Waldteufel Waltz after Chabrier's 'España' Op 263 Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5264

05:52:00 00:07:18 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann Overture to 'Yrsa' Op 78 Thomas Dausgaard Danish National Radio Sym DaCapo 224097

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week pianist Jorge Luis Prats brings the house down in Zaragoza with Cuban Dances by Ignacio Cervantes, and Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero improvises on Gaspar Sanz. [Esta semana el pianista Jorge Luis Prats está muy aplaudido en Zaragoza con Danzas cubanas por Ignacio Cervantes y la pianista venezolana Gabriela Montero improvisa sobre Gaspar Sanz.]

06:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas cubanas (selection) Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 001593702

06:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations) Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9890

06:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba: Puertas de Madrid Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley Verso 2013

06:55:31 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

06:56:59 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:00:42 Remo Pignoni: Por el sur (By the South) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:02:59 Remo Pignoni: Como queriendo (Like Loving) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:05:06 Osmar Maderna: Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50 Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 10362

07:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca: Trece canciones españolas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs) Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 426602

07:51:34 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo de Atzimba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs and Modest Mussorgsky: Fair at Sorochinsk: Hopak Alessio Bax, piano Music: 4:19

Franz Schubert: Sonata in A minor for Cello & Piano, D. 821--Alessio Bax, piano; Andreas Brantelid, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 24:10

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Tim Kellogg from Citrus Heights, CA Music: 6:30

Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I Des pas sur la neige (Footsteps in the Snow)--Paul Jacobs, Piano Nonesuch 73031 Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Music: 5:20

Gustav Mahler: Blumine, from original version of Symphony No. 1--Estonian National Symphony Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn, Estonia Music: 6:30

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Nielsen: Pan and Syrinx, Op. 49--Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 8:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1 in B-flat Major, BWV 825: Movements 1-7

Frederic Chopin: Etude Op. 10 No. 1--Jenny Chen, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 26:09

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for Strings in G, Wq. 182/1--Cappella Gabetta; Andres Gabetta, concertmaster Schwetzingen Festival, Rococo Theatre, Schewetzingen, Germany Music: 10:35

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Tribute to Louis Lane No.2

George Enescu: Rumanian Rhapsody No. 1 - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 1279 LP) 11:20

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches: Procession of the Sirdar - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 816 Tape) 4:07

Erik Satie (orch. Debussy): Gymnopédie 1 & 3 - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Sony 63056 CD) 6:09

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 1047 LP) 4:13

Jean Françaix: Serenade for Small Orchestra – Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 1275 LP) 10:11

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz – Atlanta Symphony Orchestra/Louis Lane (Telarc 80078 CD) 4:04

Ottorino Respighi: Pines of Rome: Pines of the Appian Way - Atlanta Symphony Orchestra/Louis Lane (Telarc 80085 CD) 5:03

Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rhumba - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 1047 LP) 1:40

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Yolanda Kondonassis - Musicians play for the joy of making music, they play for an audience, and nowadays many are playing for a cause. Using their talents to raise awareness or money for a personal cause is becoming more common. Yolanda Kondonassis talks about the relationship between her music making and trying to make the world a better place through her non-profit organization that hopes to raise environmental awareness

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Magnus Lindberg; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Georg Philipp Telemann & ‘Go for Baroque’

12:09:00 00:03:06 Aaron Copland Fanfare for the Common Man Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

12:14:00 00:09:02 Paul Hindemith Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

12:28:00 00:04:13 Thomas Arne Rule Britannia! BBC Symphony Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Bryn Terfel, baritone; BBC Singers; BBC Symphony Chorus; Audience Teldec 97868

12:32:00 00:09:25 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 2 in F major Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403

12:44:00 00:15:51 Sir Edward Elgar Cockaigne Overture Op 40 David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80192

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Donizetti’s comedic masterpiece Don Pasquale. Baritone Ambrogio Maestri sings the title role for the first time in his career this season, alongside show-stopping tenor Javier Camarena as Pasquale’s nephew, the lovelorn Ernesto. Italian soprano Eleonora Buratto, fresh off her Met debut, is the bewitching Norina, and baritone Levente Molnár is the wily Doctor Malatesta, in a performance conducted by Maurizio Benini. The intermission will include live backstage interviews



WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:19:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

16:24:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91 Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

16:41:00 00:11:28 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band Op 28 Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038

16:53:00 00:06:21 John Bull In Nomine IX Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Old West: 21st Century Style - We'll hear scores from recent films set in the Wild West including Cowboys and Aliens, 3:10 to Yuma, The Revenant, The Hateful Eight and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Ouverture from The Hateful Eight, 2015 Decca Records 4769489 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ennio Morricone Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Claudia's Theme from Unforgiven, 1992 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration Clint Eastwood original soundtrack

Finale from The Lone Ranger, 2013 Intrada 1809402 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Col. Woodrow Dolarhyde and Jake Lonergan from Cowboys and Aliens, 2010 Varese Sarabande 302 067 105 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Harry Gregson-Williams Hollywood Studio Symphony/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

The Wicked Flee and The Grave from True Grit, 2010 Nonesuch 526752-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Carter Burwell original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Main Title, Bisbygliando and Ben Takes The Stage/Dan's Burder from 3:10 To Yuma, 2007 Lionsgate LGM2-0010 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Marco Beltrami original soundtrack/Marco Beltrami, cond.

Ouverture from The Hateful Eight, 2015 Decca Records 4769489 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ennio Morricone Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Finding Allie from Appaloosa, 2008 Lakeshore Records LKS 340432 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Jeff Beal original soundtrack/Jeff Beal, cond.

A Million Ways To Die and The Barn Dance from A Million Ways To Die In The West, 2014 Back Lot Music 57970-0026-7 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Joel McNeely Alan Jackson, vocals/original soundtrack/Joel McNeely, cond.

Appaloosa Main Title and Riding Off, Apaloosa End Credits from Appaloosa, 2008 Lakeshore Records LKS 340432 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Jeff Beal original soundtrack/Jeff Beal, cond.

Reunion and The South Trail from Diablo, 2016 Milan Music digital release Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Timothy Williams original soundtrack

Church Dream from The Revenant, 2015 Milan Music 399 785-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ryuichi Sakamoto/Alva Noto original soundtrack/Andre de Ridder, cond.

L'ultima diligenza di red rock (Versione Integrale) and Ouverture from The Hateful Eight, 2015 Decca Records 4769489 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ennio Morricone Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Familiar Voices - Jerry Orbach, Martin Short, Carol Burnett, Jason Alexander and Bebe Neuwirth are among the many television stars whose work on Broadway is worth celebrating

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:11 00:03:52 Irving Berlin My Defenses Are Down Tom Wopat Annie Get Your Gun 1999 Revival Angel 24356-68122

18:05:45 00:02:11 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Hey, Look Me Over! Lucille Ball Wildcat Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60353

18:08:29 00:01:29 Cole Porter It's De-Lovely Ethel Merman, Bob Hope Cole Porter: Music and Lyrics JJA 1974B

18:10:05 00:02:39 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn I Still Get Jealous Jason Alexander, Faith Prince Jerome Robbins's Broadway RCA 601150RC

18:12:44 00:02:47 Maury Yeston I Want to Go to Hollywood Jane Krakowski Grand Hotel RCA 61327

18:16:07 00:02:22 John Kander-Fred Ebb All That Jazz Bebe Neuwirth Chicago Encores! Revival RCA 09026-68727

18:18:32 00:01:25 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Heart Jean Stapleton Damn Yankees Original B'way Cast RCA 3948-2-RG

18:19:54 00:02:17 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Beautiful, Beautiful World Alan Alda The Apple Tree Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

18:22:04 00:01:52 Sherman Brothers Dream Drummin' John Travolta Over Here! Original B'way Cast Sony SK32961

18:24:13 00:03:01 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Boom, Boom Martin Short Little Me 1999 Broadway Revival Varese Sarabanda VSD6011

18:28:03 00:03:03 Sherman Edwards Yours, Yours, Yours Linda Emond, Brent Spiner 1776 Broadway Revival TVT 16581-81502

18:31:31 00:02:48 Sherman Edwards Is Anybody There? William Daniels 1776 Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:34:57 00:01:46 Jerry Herman Bosom Buddies Angela Lansbury, Bea Arthur Mame Original B'way Cast Sony SK60659

18:37:13 00:02:42 Gary Geld-Peter Udell I've Heard It All Before John Cullum Shenandoah Original B'way Cast RCA 3763-2-RG

18:40:33 00:02:51 Burt Bacharach-Hal David She Likes Basketball Jerry Orbach Promises, Promises Original B'way Cast Ryko RCD10750

18:44:02 00:03:19 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Put On a Happy Face Dick Van Dyke Bye Bye Birdie Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

18:47:16 00:03:59 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer Happily Ever After Carol Burnett Once Upon a Mattress Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10768

18:52:01 00:00:59 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:14 00:03:43 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer Filler: Shy Sarah Jessica Parker Once Upon a Mattress 1997 B'way Revival RCA 09026-68728

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:45 Carl Maria von Weber Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 74 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Andrew Marriner, clarinet Philips 432146

19:26:00 00:30:17 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 11 Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275

19:57:00 00:02:25 Jean Sibelius Berceuse Op 79 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Robert Vernon, viola; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:06:29 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture

20:14:00 00:20:00 Richard Sortomme Rhapsody for Viola & Orchestra

20:38:00 00:49:36 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major

21:45:00 00:13:30 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bob Elliot of the team of Bob and Ray passed away on February 2nd. Ray Goulding left us in 1990. In memory of two of the greatest of all radio comedians, we present an entire program devoted to Bob and Ray, with big hunks from their public radio series in the late 80s... Mark Levy discusses “The Game”… Also, This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

23:12:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888

23:22:00 00:06:12 John Bull Pavan in the Second Tone Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

23:28:00 00:08:13 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Gareth Hulse, oboe ASV 2053

23:38:00 00:04:46 Carl Stamitz Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318

23:42:00 00:10:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Sinfonia Concertante Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Daniel Majeske, violin; Robert Vernon, viola Decca 443175

23:55:00 00:03:16 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody Op 47 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930