Program Guide 03-12-2016

Published March 12, 2016 at 6:13 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

00:02:00            00:39:22            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto in D major  Op 61          Tapiola Sinfonietta        Olli Mustonen          Olli Mustonen, piano      Ondine  1123

00:43:00            00:48:33            Johannes Brahms          Serenade No.  1 in D major  Op 11                     Nicholas McGegan            Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            PhiBaroque       5

01:34:00            00:17:01            Franz Liszt        Réminiscences de Don Juan                              Christopher O'Riley, piano            Oxingale           2020

01:53:00            00:26:59            Paul Hindemith  Symphony 'Mathis der Maler'                 Wolfgang Sawallisch     Philadelphia Orchestra          EMI      55230

02:22:00            00:54:05            Franz Schubert  String Quintet in C major            Cypress String Quartet              Gary Hoffman, cello  Avie      2307

03:18:00            00:23:20            Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music                       Riccardo Chailly            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   448155

03:43:00            00:37:29            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  7 in D minor  Op 70                   Pierre Monteux  London Symphony Orchestra     Decca   4785437

04:23:00            00:23:18            Carl Nielsen       Aladdin Suite Op 34      Swedish Radio Symphony         Esa-Pekka Salonen            Swedish Radio Choir     CBS     44934

04:48:00            00:31:16            Robert Schumann          Carnaval Op 9                           Vassily Primakov, piano            Bridge  9300

05:21:00            00:18:01            Leopold Kozeluch         Symphony in D             Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players Chandos           9703

05:41:00            00:06:32            Emile Waldteufel           Waltz after Chabrier's 'España' Op 263               Michel Swierczewski            Gulbenkian Orchestra    Nimbus 5264

05:52:00            00:07:18            Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann  Overture to 'Yrsa' Op 78                        Thomas Dausgaard            Danish National Radio Sym       DaCapo            224097

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week pianist Jorge Luis Prats brings the house down in Zaragoza with Cuban Dances by Ignacio Cervantes, and Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero improvises on Gaspar Sanz. [Esta semana el pianista Jorge Luis Prats está muy aplaudido en Zaragoza con Danzas cubanas por Ignacio Cervantes y la pianista venezolana Gabriela Montero improvisa sobre Gaspar Sanz.]

06:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas cubanas (selection)   Jorge Luis Prats, piano   Decca   001593702                         

06:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b    Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations)  Jordi Savall   Alia Vox   9890       

06:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba: Puertas de Madrid   Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca    Jorge Ledezma Bradley  Verso   2013                 

06:55:31 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata   Gabriela Montero, piano   EMI Classics  00234                                       

06:56:59 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios   Gabriela Montero, piano   EMI Classics   00234                                      

07:00:42 Remo Pignoni: Por el sur (By the South)   Mirian Conti, piano   Steinway & Sons   30012                                              

07:02:59 Remo Pignoni: Como queriendo (Like Loving)   Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons   30012                                           

07:05:06 Osmar Maderna: Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars)   Mirian Conti, piano   Steinway & Sons   30012                                             

07:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50   Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria  Carlos Miguel Prieto   Avanticlassic   10362                   

07:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca: Trece canciones españolas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs)  Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar   Deutsche Grammophon  426602                     

07:51:34 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo de Atzimba   Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra  Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus   21004                               

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs and Modest Mussorgsky: Fair at Sorochinsk: Hopak   Alessio Bax, piano Music: 4:19

Franz Schubert: Sonata in A minor for Cello & Piano, D. 821--Alessio Bax, piano; Andreas Brantelid, cello  Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York, NY  Music: 24:10

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Tim Kellogg from Citrus Heights, CA  Music: 6:30

Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I Des pas sur la neige (Footsteps in the Snow)--Paul Jacobs, Piano  Nonesuch 73031  Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano  Music: 5:20

Gustav Mahler: Blumine, from original version of Symphony No. 1--Estonian National Symphony Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor  Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn, Estonia  Music: 6:30

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Nielsen: Pan and Syrinx, Op. 49--Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark  Music: 8:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1 in B-flat Major, BWV 825: Movements 1-7

Frederic Chopin: Etude Op. 10 No. 1--Jenny Chen, piano  Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN  Music: 26:09

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for Strings in G, Wq. 182/1--Cappella Gabetta; Andres Gabetta, concertmaster  Schwetzingen Festival, Rococo Theatre, Schewetzingen, Germany  Music: 10:35

 

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Tribute to Louis Lane No.2

George Enescu: Rumanian Rhapsody No. 1 - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 1279 LP) 11:20

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches: Procession of the Sirdar - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 816 Tape) 4:07

Erik Satie (orch. Debussy): Gymnopédie 1 & 3 - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Sony 63056 CD) 6:09

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 1047 LP) 4:13

Jean Françaix: Serenade for Small Orchestra – Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 1275 LP) 10:11

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz – Atlanta Symphony Orchestra/Louis Lane (Telarc 80078 CD) 4:04

Ottorino Respighi: Pines of Rome: Pines of the Appian Way - Atlanta Symphony Orchestra/Louis Lane (Telarc 80085 CD) 5:03

Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rhumba - Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane (Epic 1047 LP) 1:40

 

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Yolanda Kondonassis - Musicians play for the joy of making music, they play for an audience, and nowadays many are playing for a cause.  Using their talents to raise awareness or money for a personal cause is becoming more common.  Yolanda Kondonassis talks about the relationship between her music making and trying to make the world a better place through her non-profit organization that hopes to raise environmental awareness

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Magnus Lindberg; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Georg Philipp Telemann & ‘Go for Baroque’

12:09:00            00:03:06            Aaron Copland  Fanfare for the Common Man                Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80595

12:14:00            00:09:02            Paul Hindemith  Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der                    Wolfgang Sawallisch            Philadelphia Orchestra   EMI      55230

12:28:00            00:04:13            Thomas Arne     Rule Britannia!   BBC Symphony Orchestra         Sir Andrew Davis           Bryn Terfel, baritone; BBC Singers; BBC Symphony Chorus; Audience            Teldec  97868

12:32:00            00:09:25            Thomas Arne     Symphony No. 2 in F major                   Adrian Shepherd           Cantilena            Chandos           8403

12:44:00            00:15:51            Sir Edward Elgar           Cockaigne Overture Op 40                     David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony Orchestra     Telarc   80192

 

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - The 2015-16  Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Donizetti’s comedic masterpiece Don Pasquale. Baritone Ambrogio Maestri sings the title role for the first time in his career this season, alongside show-stopping tenor Javier Camarena as Pasquale’s nephew, the lovelorn Ernesto. Italian soprano Eleonora Buratto, fresh off her Met debut, is the bewitching Norina, and baritone Levente Molnár is the wily Doctor Malatesta, in a performance conducted by Maurizio Benini. The intermission will include live backstage interviews
 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00            00:19:18            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55                        Vladimir Jurowski           Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        61

16:24:00            00:14:44            Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91                     Jun Märkl          Indianapolis Symphony        Telarc   32927

16:41:00            00:11:28            Gustav Holst     Second Suite for Military Band Op 28                 Frederick Fennell            Cleveland Symphonic Winds      Telarc   80038

16:53:00            00:06:21            John Bull          In Nomine IX                             Alan Feinberg, piano     Steinway           30019

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Old West: 21st Century Style - We'll hear scores from recent films set in the Wild West including Cowboys and Aliens, 3:10 to Yuma, The Revenant, The Hateful Eight and more
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Ouverture from The Hateful Eight, 2015  Decca Records 4769489  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ennio Morricone  Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Claudia's Theme from Unforgiven, 1992  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Clint Eastwood  original soundtrack

Finale from The Lone Ranger, 2013  Intrada 1809402  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Col. Woodrow Dolarhyde and Jake Lonergan from Cowboys and Aliens, 2010  Varese Sarabande 302 067 105 2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Harry Gregson-Williams  Hollywood Studio Symphony/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

The Wicked Flee and The Grave from True Grit, 2010  Nonesuch 526752-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack/Carter Burwell, cond.

Main Title, Bisbygliando and Ben Takes The Stage/Dan's Burder from 3:10 To Yuma, 2007  Lionsgate LGM2-0010  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Marco Beltrami  original soundtrack/Marco Beltrami, cond.

Ouverture from The Hateful Eight, 2015  Decca Records 4769489  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ennio Morricone  Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Finding Allie from Appaloosa, 2008  Lakeshore Records LKS 340432  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Jeff Beal  original soundtrack/Jeff Beal, cond.

A Million Ways To Die and The Barn Dance from A Million Ways To Die In The West, 2014  Back Lot Music 57970-0026-7  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Joel McNeely  Alan Jackson, vocals/original soundtrack/Joel McNeely, cond.

Appaloosa Main Title and Riding Off, Apaloosa End Credits from Appaloosa, 2008  Lakeshore Records LKS 340432  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Jeff Beal  original soundtrack/Jeff Beal, cond.

Reunion and The South Trail from Diablo, 2016  Milan Music digital release  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Timothy Williams  original soundtrack

Church Dream from The Revenant, 2015  Milan Music 399 785-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ryuichi Sakamoto/Alva Noto  original soundtrack/Andre de Ridder, cond.

L'ultima diligenza di red rock (Versione Integrale) and Ouverture from The Hateful Eight, 2015  Decca Records 4769489  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ennio Morricone  Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Familiar Voices - Jerry Orbach, Martin Short, Carol Burnett, Jason Alexander and Bebe Neuwirth are among the many television stars whose work on Broadway is worth celebrating

18:00:00  00:00:51  George and Ira Gershwin  Fascinating Rhythm  Wllliam Bolcom  Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch  979151-2

18:01:11  00:03:52  Irving Berlin  My Defenses Are Down  Tom Wopat  Annie Get Your Gun  1999 Revival Angel   24356-68122

18:05:45  00:02:11  Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh    Hey, Look Me Over!   Lucille Ball  Wildcat  Original B'way Cast  RCA  09026-60353

18:08:29  00:01:29  Cole Porter  It's De-Lovely  Ethel Merman, Bob Hope            Cole Porter: Music and Lyrics JJA  1974B

18:10:05  00:02:39  Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn  I Still Get Jealous   Jason Alexander, Faith Prince  Jerome Robbins's Broadway  RCA  601150RC

18:12:44  00:02:47  Maury Yeston  I Want to Go to Hollywood  Jane Krakowski  Grand Hotel  RCA  61327

18:16:07  00:02:22  John Kander-Fred Ebb  All That Jazz  Bebe Neuwirth  Chicago    Encores! Revival RCA  09026-68727

18:18:32  00:01:25  Richard Adler-Jerry Ross  Heart  Jean Stapleton  Damn Yankees  Original B'way Cast  RCA  3948-2-RG

18:19:54  00:02:17  Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick  Beautiful, Beautiful World  Alan Alda  The Apple Tree Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK48209

18:22:04  00:01:52  Sherman Brothers  Dream Drummin'  John Travolta    Over Here!  Original B'way Cast Sony  SK32961

18:24:13  00:03:01  Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh    Boom, Boom  Martin Short  Little Me  1999 Broadway Revival       Varese Sarabanda  VSD6011

18:28:03  00:03:03  Sherman Edwards  Yours, Yours, Yours  Linda Emond, Brent Spiner  1776  Broadway Revival  TVT            16581-81502

18:31:31  00:02:48  Sherman Edwards    Is Anybody There?   William Daniels  1776   Original B'way Cast Sony  SK48215

18:34:57  00:01:46  Jerry Herman  Bosom Buddies  Angela Lansbury, Bea Arthur Mame  Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK60659

18:37:13  00:02:42  Gary Geld-Peter Udell  I've Heard It All Before  John Cullum   Shenandoah  Original B'way Cast  RCA  3763-2-RG

18:40:33  00:02:51  Burt Bacharach-Hal David  She Likes Basketball  Jerry Orbach  Promises, Promises  Original B'way Cast  Ryko  RCD10750

18:44:02  00:03:19  Charles Strouse-Lee Adams  Put On a Happy Face  Dick Van Dyke  Bye Bye Birdie Original B'way Cast  Sony  SK89254

18:47:16  00:03:59  Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer  Happily Ever After  Carol Burnett  Once Upon a Mattress  Original B'way Cast  MCA  MCAD-10768

18:52:01  00:00:59  George and Ira Gershwin  Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell  Gershwin Fantasy Sony  SK60659

18:53:14  00:03:43  Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer  Filler: Shy  Sarah Jessica Parker  Once Upon a Mattress  1997 B'way Revival  RCA  09026-68728

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:21:45            Carl Maria von Weber    Clarinet Concerto No.  2 in E flat major  Op 74    Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner         Andrew Marriner, clarinet            Philips  432146

19:26:00            00:30:17            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 1 in C minor  Op 11                    Thomas Fey            Heidelberg Symphony   Hänssler           98275

19:57:00            00:02:25            Jean Sibelius    Berceuse Op 79                                    Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano     Cedille  139

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Robert Vernon, viola; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:06:29            Bedrich Smetana           The Bartered Bride: Overture     

20:14:00            00:20:00            Richard Sortomme        Rhapsody for Viola & Orchestra

20:38:00            00:49:36            Franz Schubert  Symphony No.  9 in C major     

21:45:00            00:13:30            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 25                   Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bob Elliot of the team of Bob and Ray passed away on February 2nd.  Ray Goulding left us in 1990. In memory of two of the greatest of all radio comedians, we present an entire program devoted to Bob and Ray, with big hunks from their public radio series in the late 80s...  Mark Levy discusses “The Game”… Also, This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:10:11            Jean Sibelius    The Swan of Tuonela Op 22                   Mikko Franck    Swedish Radio Symphony        Ondine  953

23:12:00            00:07:42            Gerald Finzi       Romance in E flat major  Op 11             Richard Hickox  City of London Sinfonia            Chandos           9888

23:22:00            00:06:12            John Bull          Pavan in the Second Tone                                 Alan Feinberg, piano            Steinway           30019

23:28:00            00:08:13            Eric Coates       The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime   Sinfonia ViVa    Malcolm Nabarro            Gareth Hulse, oboe       ASV     2053

23:38:00            00:04:46            Carl Stamitz      Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29       Academy St. Martin in Fields     Sir Neville Marriner  Irena Grafenauer, flute   Philips  426318

23:42:00            00:10:52            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Sinfonia Concertante        Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi            Daniel Majeske, violin; Robert Vernon, viola       Decca   443175

23:55:00            00:03:16            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  4: Melody Op 47                              Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano      Centaur 2930

 