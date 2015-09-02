Program Guide 09-02-2015

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:10:09 Alphons Diepenbrock Overture "The Birds"

Hans Vonk The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 8821

00:14:00 00:21:58 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Oboe Concerto in E flat major

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv 431821

00:38:00 01:08:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125

Vienna Philharmonic Hans Schmidt-Isserstedt Joan Sutherland, soprano; Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano; James King, tenor; Martti Talvela, bass; Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437

01:48:00 00:28:11 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

02:18:00 01:07:33 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 4 in C minor Op 43

Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic Decca 4785437

03:28:00 00:26:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor Op 111

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

03:56:00 00:27:34 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811

04:26:00 00:27:08 Niels Gade Symphony No. 8 in B minor Op 47

Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862

04:55:00 00:24:28 Richard Strauss Suite for 13 Wind Instruments in B flat Op 4

Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Members of VirginClas 61460

05:21:00 00:16:01 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 25 in G major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

05:39:00 00:05:40 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 3 in B major Op 9

Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00 00:04:48 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries

Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

06:19:00 00:07:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

06:41:00 00:04:34 Robert Schumann Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 44

Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

06:57:00 00:02:17 Karl King Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

07:11:00 00:05:32 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

07:27:00 00:05:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Slava Op 11

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062

07:40:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

08:11:00 00:06:00 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G major

Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

08:26:00 00:08:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27

Vienna Philharmonic George Szell Sir Clifford Curzon, piano Decca 4785437

08:40:00 00:06:20 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie

Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

09:04:00 00:08:52 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture

Piero Gamba London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

09:23:00 00:07:04 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Suite

Alastair King Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 16260

09:41:00 00:04:33 Georges Bizet Carmen: Seguidilla "Près des remparts de

Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Roberto Alagna, tenor DeutGram 14777

09:50:00 00:01:44 Jean-Philippe Rameau Hippolyte et Aricie: Ritournelle

Les Délices Délices 2013

09:51:00 00:01:14 Thomas Morley Joyne Hands

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132

09:52:00 00:01:12 Arthur Farwell From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20

Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777

09:54:00 00:01:16 Traditional The Cuckoo

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:00 00:14:29 Robert Schumann Allegro from Piano Concerto Op 54

London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Radu Lupu, piano Decca 4785437

10:22:00 00:10:50 William Boyce Symphony No. 8 in D minor Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

10:41:00 00:07:34 Max Bruch Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26

Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4793449

11:02:00 00:13:08 Jean Sibelius Pohjola's Daughter Op 49

Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

11:23:00 00:10:42 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quintet

Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307

11:42:00 00:07:31 Modest Mussorgsky Intermezzo "in modo classico" in B minor

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034

12:11:00 00:04:11 George Gershwin Variations on 'I Got Rhythm'

CityMusic Cleveland Andrea Raffanini Kyung Sun Lee, violin CityMusic 1

12:23:00 00:09:10 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

12:41:00 00:06:13 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 6 in A flat major Op 53

Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883

12:52:00 00:02:04 Sir Edward German Henry VIII: Torch Dance

Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:22:14 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Suite

Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

13:35:00 00:09:30 Antonín Dvorák Overture 'My Home' Op 62

István Kertész London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:13:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Iona Brown, violin; Kenneth Heath, cello; Skaila Kanga, harp Decca 414595

14:13:00 00:10:51 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in E flat major

Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901711

14:23:00 00:07:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 10 in G major

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Teldec 25914

14:49:00 00:03:06 Percy Grainger Mock Morris

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

15:00:00 00:12:28 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Variations on the Portuguese National

Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Michael Gurt, piano Naxos 559320

15:12:00 00:10:50 Lars-Erik Larsson Little Serenade Op 12

Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553715

15:23:00 00:07:46 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Mikado: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:04:00 00:01:23 Francis Hopkinson My Days Have Been So Wondrous Free

Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM 5432

16:11:00 00:10:10 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437

Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

16:28:00 00:03:49 Alexandre Desplat The King's Speech: Theme

City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398

16:41:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

17:04:00 00:01:50 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aragonaise

Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 4785437

17:12:00 00:08:24 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80414

17:26:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

17:41:00 00:07:38 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 44

Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:00 00:05:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio:

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

18:19:00 00:07:48 Johann Strauss Jr Fledermaus Quadrille Op 363

Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

18:39:00 00:09:22 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 56

Claudio Abbado London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:58 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Oboe Concerto in E flat major

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv 431821

19:26:00 00:28:30 Max Bruch Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Op 28

Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

19:58:00 00:01:34 César Cui Orientale Op 50

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 52568

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Music Settlement - Almeda Trio from the Bop Stop, 10/19/14

20:03:00 20:13:00 Joaquín Turina: Circulo

20:15:00 20:49:00 Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Dances

20:52:00 21:03:00 Gaspar Cassadó: Piano Trio

21:07:00 00:48:14 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 15 in G major

Takács Quartet Decca 452854

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:

recordings by soprano Dorothy Maynor

22:04:00 22:08:00 George Fredic Handel O Sleep, Why Dost Thou Leave Me?

Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59

22:08:00 22:12:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Ach, Ich Fuhl's

Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59



22:14:00 22:19:00 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Depuis le Jour

Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59

22:19:00 22:23:00 Claude Debussy Air de Lia

Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59



22:26:00 22:29:00 Franz Schubert Gretchen am Spinnrade

Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59

22:29:00 22:33:00 Franz Schubert Ave Maria

Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59

22:34:00 22:38:00 Trad Were You There?

Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59

22:38:00 22:42:00 Trad I COuldn't Hear Nobody Pray

Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59

22:42:00 22:45:00 Trad In Dat Great Gittin' Up Morning

Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59

22:45:00 22:48:00 Trad Rise Up Shepherd and Follow

Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59

22:50:00 22:52:00 Trad Steal Away to Jesus

Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59

22:52:00 22:55:00 Trad Ole-Time Religion

Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:09:34 Johannes Brahms Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51

Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:11:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

23:22:00 00:07:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:29:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Dream Children Op 43

Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258

23:38:00 00:09:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante cantabile from Septet Op 20

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177

23:47:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble

Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

23:57:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp Op 28

Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728