Program Guide 09-02-2015

Published September 2, 2015 at 7:13 PM EDT

 

 

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:10:09 Alphons Diepenbrock Overture "The Birds"  
Hans Vonk The Hague Philharmonic Chandos  8821

00:14:00 00:21:58 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Oboe Concerto in E flat major  
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv  431821

00:38:00 01:08:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No.  9 in D minor  Op 125 
Vienna Philharmonic Hans Schmidt-Isserstedt Joan Sutherland, soprano; Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano; James King, tenor; Martti Talvela, bass; Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca  4785437

01:48:00 00:28:11 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor  Op 85 
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI  1409

02:18:00 01:07:33 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No.  4 in C minor  Op 43  
Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic Decca  4785437

03:28:00 00:26:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor  Op 111   
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms  1820

03:56:00 00:27:34 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor  
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca  444811

04:26:00 00:27:08 Niels Gade Symphony No.  8 in B minor  Op 47  
Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos  9862

04:55:00 00:24:28 Richard Strauss Suite for 13 Wind Instruments in B flat Op 4 
Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Members of VirginClas  61460

05:21:00 00:16:01 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 25 in G major   
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos  9352

05:39:00 00:05:40 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  3 in B major  Op 9   
Nelson Freire, piano Decca  14053

 

 

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:00 00:04:48 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries  
Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus  102

06:19:00 00:07:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1  
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca  139230

06:41:00 00:04:34 Robert Schumann Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 44   
Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram  463179

06:57:00 00:02:17 Karl King Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March  
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA  40601

07:11:00 00:05:32 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the  
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80595

07:27:00 00:05:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Slava Op 11   
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur  3062

07:40:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz  
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA  68793

08:11:00 00:06:00 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G major   
Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca  4785437

08:26:00 00:08:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 
Vienna Philharmonic George Szell Sir Clifford Curzon, piano Decca  4785437

08:40:00 00:06:20 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie   
Pascal Rogé, piano Decca  4785437

09:04:00 00:08:52 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture  
Piero Gamba London Symphony Orchestra Decca  4785437

09:23:00 00:07:04 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Suite  
Alastair King Chamber Orchestra of London Decca  16260

09:41:00 00:04:33 Georges Bizet Carmen: Seguidilla "Près des remparts de 
Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Roberto Alagna, tenor DeutGram  14777

09:50:00 00:01:44 Jean-Philippe Rameau Hippolyte et Aricie: Ritournelle   
Les Délices Délices  2013

09:51:00 00:01:14 Thomas Morley Joyne Hands   
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos  3132

09:52:00 00:01:12 Arthur Farwell From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20   
Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos  559777

09:54:00 00:01:16 Traditional The Cuckoo   
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves  600

 

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:14:29 Robert Schumann Allegro from Piano Concerto Op 54 
London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Radu Lupu, piano Decca  4785437

10:22:00 00:10:50 William Boyce Symphony No. 8 in D minor  Op 2  
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau  436761

10:41:00 00:07:34 Max Bruch Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26 
Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram  4793449

11:02:00 00:13:08 Jean Sibelius Pohjola's Daughter Op 49  
Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca  4785437

11:23:00 00:10:42 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quintet 
Cypress String Quartet  Gary Hoffman, cello Avie  2307

11:42:00 00:07:31 Modest Mussorgsky Intermezzo "in modo classico" in B minor   
Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony  62034

12:11:00 00:04:11 George Gershwin Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' 
CityMusic Cleveland Andrea Raffanini Kyung Sun Lee, violin CityMusic  1

12:23:00 00:09:10 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque  
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10633

12:41:00 00:06:13 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No.  6 in A flat major  Op 53   
Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram  18883

12:52:00 00:02:04 Sir Edward German Henry VIII: Torch Dance  
Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI  49933

 

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:22:14 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Suite  
Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca  4785437

13:35:00 00:09:30 Antonín Dvorák Overture 'My Home' Op 62  
István Kertész London Symphony Orchestra Decca  4785437

 

 

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:13:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' 
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Iona Brown, violin; Kenneth Heath, cello; Skaila Kanga, harp Decca  414595

14:13:00 00:10:51 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in E flat major    
Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi  901711

14:23:00 00:07:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 10 in G major   
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Teldec  25914

14:49:00 00:03:06 Percy Grainger Mock Morris   
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion  66884

15:00:00 00:12:28 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Variations on the Portuguese National 
Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Michael Gurt, piano Naxos  559320

15:12:00 00:10:50 Lars-Erik Larsson Little Serenade Op 12  
Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos  553715

15:23:00 00:07:46 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Mikado: Overture  
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips  434916

 

 

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
16:04:00 00:01:23 Francis Hopkinson My Days Have Been So Wondrous Free   
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM  5432

16:11:00 00:10:10 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437  
Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca  4785437

16:28:00 00:03:49 Alexandre Desplat The King's Speech: Theme   
City of Prague Philharmonic Silva  1398

16:41:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26  
Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos  550745

17:04:00 00:01:50 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aragonaise  
Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca  4785437

17:12:00 00:08:24 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18   
Cleveland Quartet Telarc  80414

17:26:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours  
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10634

17:41:00 00:07:38 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 44 
Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA  61633

 

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:00 00:05:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio:  
Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve  30479

18:19:00 00:07:48 Johann Strauss Jr Fledermaus Quadrille Op 363  
Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca  4785437

18:39:00 00:09:22 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 56  
Claudio Abbado London Symphony Orchestra Decca  4785437

 

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:21:58 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Oboe Concerto in E flat major  
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv  431821

19:26:00 00:28:30 Max Bruch Symphony No. 1 in E flat major  Op 28  
Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips  420932

19:58:00 00:01:34 César Cui Orientale Op 50   
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony  52568

 

 

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Music Settlement - Almeda Trio from the Bop Stop, 10/19/14
20:03:00        20:13:00       Joaquín Turina: Circulo
20:15:00        20:49:00       Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Dances
20:52:00        21:03:00       Gaspar Cassadó: Piano Trio

 

21:07:00 00:48:14 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 15 in G major    
Takács Quartet Decca  452854

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:
recordings by soprano Dorothy Maynor
22:04:00        22:08:00        George Fredic Handel      O Sleep, Why Dost Thou Leave Me?
Dorothy Maynor  Claremont 78 50 59

22:08:00        22:12:00        Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart            Ach, Ich Fuhl's
Dorothy Maynor  Claremont 78 50 59
 
22:14:00        22:19:00        Marc-Antoine Charpentier       Depuis le Jour
Dorothy Maynor  Claremont 78 50 59

22:19:00        22:23:00        Claude Debussy        Air de Lia
Dorothy Maynor  Claremont 78 50 59
   
22:26:00        22:29:00        Franz Schubert      Gretchen am Spinnrade
Dorothy Maynor  Claremont 78 50 59

22:29:00        22:33:00        Franz Schubert      Ave Maria
Dorothy Maynor  Claremont 78 50 59

22:34:00        22:38:00        Trad           Were You There?
Dorothy Maynor  Claremont 78 50 59

22:38:00        22:42:00        Trad           I COuldn't Hear Nobody Pray
Dorothy Maynor  Claremont 78 50 59

22:42:00        22:45:00        Trad           In Dat Great Gittin' Up Morning
Dorothy Maynor  Claremont 78 50 59

22:45:00        22:48:00        Trad            Rise Up Shepherd and Follow
Dorothy Maynor  Claremont 78 50 59

22:50:00        22:52:00        Trad            Steal Away to Jesus
Dorothy Maynor  Claremont 78 50 59

22:52:00        22:55:00        Trad            Ole-Time Religion
Dorothy Maynor  Claremont 78 50 59

 

       

23:00 QUIET HOUR 
23:02:00 00:09:34 Johannes Brahms Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51   
Chiara String Quartet Azica  71289

23:11:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77   
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos  3152

23:22:00 00:07:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child  
Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport  85596

23:29:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Dream Children Op 43  
Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi  907258

23:38:00 00:09:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante cantabile from Septet Op 20   
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos  3177

23:47:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble  
Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram  427640

23:57:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp Op 28   
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram  4791728

 