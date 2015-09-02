Program Guide 09-02-2015
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:10:09 Alphons Diepenbrock Overture "The Birds"
Hans Vonk The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 8821
00:14:00 00:21:58 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Oboe Concerto in E flat major
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv 431821
00:38:00 01:08:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125
Vienna Philharmonic Hans Schmidt-Isserstedt Joan Sutherland, soprano; Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano; James King, tenor; Martti Talvela, bass; Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437
01:48:00 00:28:11 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409
02:18:00 01:07:33 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 4 in C minor Op 43
Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic Decca 4785437
03:28:00 00:26:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor Op 111
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820
03:56:00 00:27:34 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811
04:26:00 00:27:08 Niels Gade Symphony No. 8 in B minor Op 47
Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862
04:55:00 00:24:28 Richard Strauss Suite for 13 Wind Instruments in B flat Op 4
Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Members of VirginClas 61460
05:21:00 00:16:01 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 25 in G major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352
05:39:00 00:05:40 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 3 in B major Op 9
Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:00 00:04:48 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries
Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102
06:19:00 00:07:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230
06:41:00 00:04:34 Robert Schumann Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 44
Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179
06:57:00 00:02:17 Karl King Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
07:11:00 00:05:32 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595
07:27:00 00:05:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Slava Op 11
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062
07:40:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793
08:11:00 00:06:00 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G major
Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437
08:26:00 00:08:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27
Vienna Philharmonic George Szell Sir Clifford Curzon, piano Decca 4785437
08:40:00 00:06:20 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie
Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437
09:04:00 00:08:52 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture
Piero Gamba London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437
09:23:00 00:07:04 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Suite
Alastair King Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 16260
09:41:00 00:04:33 Georges Bizet Carmen: Seguidilla "Près des remparts de
Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Roberto Alagna, tenor DeutGram 14777
09:50:00 00:01:44 Jean-Philippe Rameau Hippolyte et Aricie: Ritournelle
Les Délices Délices 2013
09:51:00 00:01:14 Thomas Morley Joyne Hands
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132
09:52:00 00:01:12 Arthur Farwell From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20
Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777
09:54:00 00:01:16 Traditional The Cuckoo
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:14:29 Robert Schumann Allegro from Piano Concerto Op 54
London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Radu Lupu, piano Decca 4785437
10:22:00 00:10:50 William Boyce Symphony No. 8 in D minor Op 2
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761
10:41:00 00:07:34 Max Bruch Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26
Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4793449
11:02:00 00:13:08 Jean Sibelius Pohjola's Daughter Op 49
Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437
11:23:00 00:10:42 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quintet
Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307
11:42:00 00:07:31 Modest Mussorgsky Intermezzo "in modo classico" in B minor
Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034
12:11:00 00:04:11 George Gershwin Variations on 'I Got Rhythm'
CityMusic Cleveland Andrea Raffanini Kyung Sun Lee, violin CityMusic 1
12:23:00 00:09:10 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633
12:41:00 00:06:13 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 6 in A flat major Op 53
Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883
12:52:00 00:02:04 Sir Edward German Henry VIII: Torch Dance
Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:22:14 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Suite
Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437
13:35:00 00:09:30 Antonín Dvorák Overture 'My Home' Op 62
István Kertész London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:13:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Iona Brown, violin; Kenneth Heath, cello; Skaila Kanga, harp Decca 414595
14:13:00 00:10:51 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in E flat major
Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901711
14:23:00 00:07:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 10 in G major
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Teldec 25914
14:49:00 00:03:06 Percy Grainger Mock Morris
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884
15:00:00 00:12:28 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Variations on the Portuguese National
Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Michael Gurt, piano Naxos 559320
15:12:00 00:10:50 Lars-Erik Larsson Little Serenade Op 12
Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553715
15:23:00 00:07:46 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Mikado: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
16:04:00 00:01:23 Francis Hopkinson My Days Have Been So Wondrous Free
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM 5432
16:11:00 00:10:10 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437
Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437
16:28:00 00:03:49 Alexandre Desplat The King's Speech: Theme
City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398
16:41:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26
Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745
17:04:00 00:01:50 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aragonaise
Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 4785437
17:12:00 00:08:24 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80414
17:26:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
17:41:00 00:07:38 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 44
Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:00 00:05:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio:
Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
18:19:00 00:07:48 Johann Strauss Jr Fledermaus Quadrille Op 363
Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437
18:39:00 00:09:22 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 56
Claudio Abbado London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:21:58 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Oboe Concerto in E flat major
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv 431821
19:26:00 00:28:30 Max Bruch Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Op 28
Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932
19:58:00 00:01:34 César Cui Orientale Op 50
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 52568
20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Music Settlement - Almeda Trio from the Bop Stop, 10/19/14
20:03:00 20:13:00 Joaquín Turina: Circulo
20:15:00 20:49:00 Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Dances
20:52:00 21:03:00 Gaspar Cassadó: Piano Trio
21:07:00 00:48:14 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 15 in G major
Takács Quartet Decca 452854
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:
recordings by soprano Dorothy Maynor
22:04:00 22:08:00 George Fredic Handel O Sleep, Why Dost Thou Leave Me?
Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59
22:08:00 22:12:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Ach, Ich Fuhl's
Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59
22:14:00 22:19:00 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Depuis le Jour
Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59
22:19:00 22:23:00 Claude Debussy Air de Lia
Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59
22:26:00 22:29:00 Franz Schubert Gretchen am Spinnrade
Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59
22:29:00 22:33:00 Franz Schubert Ave Maria
Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59
22:34:00 22:38:00 Trad Were You There?
Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59
22:38:00 22:42:00 Trad I COuldn't Hear Nobody Pray
Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59
22:42:00 22:45:00 Trad In Dat Great Gittin' Up Morning
Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59
22:45:00 22:48:00 Trad Rise Up Shepherd and Follow
Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59
22:50:00 22:52:00 Trad Steal Away to Jesus
Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59
22:52:00 22:55:00 Trad Ole-Time Religion
Dorothy Maynor Claremont 78 50 59
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:09:34 Johannes Brahms Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51
Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289
23:11:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152
23:22:00 00:07:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child
Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596
23:29:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Dream Children Op 43
Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258
23:38:00 00:09:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante cantabile from Septet Op 20
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177
23:47:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble
Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640
23:57:00 00:03:07 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728